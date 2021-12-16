Who was Frank Little Jr.? Remains of former O'Jays member identified after 40 years

The remains of guitarist Frank Little Jr. have been recently identified after they were found in a trash bag nearly 40 years ago. They were identified as Frank’s with the use of his DNA sample provided by a close relative.

Frank Little Jr.’s partial remains were initially found in 1982 in a garbage bag beside a shuttered business in Twinsburg, Ohio, after a skull was found by a worker in snowfall behind the business. The bones and body were cut before being put in the bag, as mentioned in a coroner’s report.

How were Frank's remains identified?

Police said that in October 2021, the DNA Doe Project provided the names of possibly living relatives, who were able to provide Frank’s name. They added that the guitarist’s identity was confirmed by a medical examiner who announced his death as a homicide.

The police also stated that very little information is available on his disappearance and death.

About Frank Little Jr. in brief

Frank Little Jr. was a member of the R&B group, O'Jays (Image by Don Paulsen via Getty Images)

Frank was born in 1943 and grew up in Cleveland. He was a guitarist and songwriter for band The O’Jays during the mid-1960s.

In an interview with WEWS-TV, singer Eddie Levert said that Frank shifted with the group to California but did not reside on the West Coast. He mentioned that he lost track of Frank Little Jr. in the next few years and stated that the deceased guitarist could have been a great personality in the music industry.

Frank then served for two years in the US Army and was the father of a daughter who passed away in 2012. Police said he had a son who has not yet been located or identified.

Frank was a resident of Cleveland and was last said to be alive during 1970s.

Frank Little Jr.’s cousin, Margaret O’Sullivan said that the family knows nothing of what happened to him.

