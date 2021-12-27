Who was Frederic Sinistra, aka The Undertaker? Anti-vaxx kickboxer dies from COVID after calling it a 'little virus'

Kickboxing champion Frederic Sinistra passed away at 41 following his refusal to accept that Covid-19 is dangerous and attempts to cure himself at his home. His partner confirmed the news on December 16.

Frederic Sinistra was infected with Covid-19 in November 2021 and was immediately taken to the hospital. Reports say that his lungs were affected because of the virus.

Sinistra discharged himself from a hospital in Liege, Belgium, and denied being infected with the deadly virus, which he called a little virus. However, he died due to Covid-related complications after a few weeks.

Reports say that Frederic Sinistra spoke to his followers on social media and said he would treat himself away from the hospital. Posts shared on his Facebook page show him in a hospital bed inside the intensive care ward with an oxygen tube on his nose.

Sinistra shared another video on Facebook where he seemed to have some breathing problems. He called Covid a little virus in other posts and was entirely against the measures taken by the government to control the spread of the virus.

In an interview with the Belgian publishing company SudInfo, Sinistra's coach Osman Yigin stated that he told his ward he would not train him until the former went to the hospital for his treatment.

Everything to know about Frederic Sinistra

Frederic Sinistra opposed the measures taken to control Covid-19 (Image via fred_sinistra/Instagram)

Frederic Sinistra was a kickboxer from Belgium and was primarily known as Undertaker in the ring. He was a four-time winner of the Belgian Championship.

Sinistra soon became a star in the World Championship and won it three times. He won other titles, including the WFCA against Germany's Stefan Leko and ISKA against Spaniard Antonio Rubio.

Frederic began his training for kickboxing at a very young age and entered the ring at the age of 16. He made it to the national competition and was a winner four times.

Sources say that Sinistra was married, though details about his wife are unrevealed, and he was the father of a daughter and son. Born in a big family, his ancestry belongs to Italy. Since he does not have a Wikipedia page, further details on his family and educational background have not been disclosed.

