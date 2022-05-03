Who are Fredrik Robertsson and Alessandro Michele? Jared Leto doppelgangers leave internet in awe at Met Gala 2022

Jared Leto's doppelgangers took over the Met Gala 2022 and left the internet in complete awe. Fans initially mistook "Mystery Man" Fredrik Robertson for the 50-year-old actor after arriving at the event covered in a silver ensemble.

Even publications like The New York Times and Vulture reported that Leto arrived at the event shortly after Robertsson's arrival.

The New York Times @nytimes Correction: An earlier tweet misidentified Fredrik Robertsson as Jared Leto. We have deleted the incorrect tweet. Correction: An earlier tweet misidentified Fredrik Robertsson as Jared Leto. We have deleted the incorrect tweet.

Robertsson certainly looked slightly identical to the Fight Club star. He donned a silver Iris Van Herpen jumpsuit covered in silver scaly wings to celebrate the Gilded Glamour theme of the 2022 Met Gala.

Meanwhile, the real Jared Leto arrived at the event with his doppelganger. The Oscar winner rocked a classic Gucci fit twinning with the label's creative director Alessandro Michele.

The duo wore identical embroidered ivory gold suits, red bow ties, black leather gloves, and sported matching long tresses pinned back in a similar metal hairpin.

Everything to know about Fredrik Robertsson

Fredrik Robertsson describes himself as a "creative director" and "fashion addict" on Instagram.

As per a 2019 Vogue profile, Robertsson revealed that his "head-turning" style caught the eye of certain editors at the magazine. The story defined Robertsson as "the editor-in-chief of Boy magazine" and said he "sits on a philanthropic board that supports LGBTQ activists and organizations globally."

Robertson recently made headlines after being mistaken for Jared Leto at the Met Gala 2022 and is being referred to as the actor's doppelganger.

Everything to know about Alessandro Michele

Alessandro Michele is an Italian fashion designer who has served as the Creative Director since 2015. He was born on November 25, 1972, in Rome. His mother was an assistant film executive, and his father was a history and art enthusiast.

Michele earned a degree in costume design education from Rome’s Accademia di Costume e di Moda (Academy of Costume and Fashion). He began his career in the fashion industry by joining the Italian knitwear brand Les Copains.

Shortly after, he started working as a Senior Accessories Designer under Silvia Venturini Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld at Fendi. Tom Ford noticed Michele in 2002 and introduced him to Gucci’s design office in London.

Michele served as the Leather Goods Design Director of the brand in 2006, Associate to Creative Director Frida Giannini in 2011, and Creative Director for Gucci’s Florentine porcelain brand Richard Ginori in 2014.

He was appointed the Creative Director in 2015 and has since been responsible for all product categories, collections, and the brand's global image. Michele has collaborated with several A-list Hollywood celebrities like Jared Leto, Lana Del Ray, Elton John, and Bjork, among many others.

Twitter reacts to Jared Leto's doppelgangers at Met Gala 2022

Jared Leto's doppelgangers at Met Gala 2022 took the internet by storm (Image via Theo Wargo/Wireimages)

Jared Leto has long been known for making news with his Met Gala looks. In 2019, the actor arrived at the event with a replica of his head.

This year, Leto's doppelgangers dominated the Met Gala, with several people mistaking Fredrik Robertsson for the actor and Leto himself twinning with Alessandro Michele.

Following the doppelganger confusion, many shocked fans also took to Twitter to react to the situation:

Bossip @Bossip



📸: Getty Update y’all, this is NOT Jared Leto. This is Fredrik Robertsson #MetGala 📸: Getty Update y’all, this is NOT Jared Leto. This is Fredrik Robertsson #MetGala 📸: Getty https://t.co/FSHLpkbYVE

Jarett Wieselman @JarettSays It's kind of amazing that Jared Leto planned to dress identically to designer Alessandro Michele when we've already mistaken someone else for him tonight #METGala2022 It's kind of amazing that Jared Leto planned to dress identically to designer Alessandro Michele when we've already mistaken someone else for him tonight #METGala2022 https://t.co/HR7r3w6zNz

𝑹𝑶𝑪𝑰𝑻𝑶💫🍎 @Rocito07 🤌🏼 🏼

@JaredLeto #MetGala

Fredrik / Jared Please Jared come out already! we need the people and the press to know that he is not you!🤌🏼Fredrik / Jared Please Jared come out already! we need the people and the press to know that he is not you! 😩🤌🏼🙏🏼@JaredLeto #MetGala Fredrik / Jared https://t.co/lbHlWH57EH

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Leto will share his opinion on the Met Gala 2022 doppelganger confusion in the days to come.

The Met Gala 2022 took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022. Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda served as this year’s celebrity co-hosts.

