Who was Gabe Serbian? Tributes pour in as The Locust drummer passes away at 44

Gabe Serbian recently passed away at the age of 44. He was mostly known as the drummer for The Locust, Head Wound City, Cattle Decapitation, Retox, Wet Lungs, and Zu.

The Locust confirmed the news and said:

“It’s with heavy hearts that we have to share the passing of Gabe Serbian on April 30th, 2022. This world will miss Gabe as a friend, family member, musician, and artist. He will continue to live on in so many ways and through everyone he has connected with during his time with us."

They added:

"May 1st is his birthday, and we hope that you can find a way to celebrate his life. During this difficult time we ask that you give Gabe’s family privacy.”

The cause of death has not been revealed until now and an official statement from family members is awaited. The Locust’s member Justin Pearson launched a memorial fund on GoFundMe to raise money for Gabe’s wife and children.

Everything known about Gabe Serbian

The Locust perform at the 10th annual FYF music festival at Los Angeles Historical Park (Image via Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

Born on May 1, 1976, Gabe Serbian was a well-known drummer and guitarist. He gained recognition for his work on The Locust, Cattle Decapitation, and Holy Molar.

He worked in several groups, starting with Le Butcherettes and Cattle Decapitation, where he worked from 1996 to 2001. He was a member of Zu from 2014 to 2015 and joined Head Wound City in 2005.

Serbian also became famous for his singles like Homovore, Variations in the Key of the Afterlife, etc. He was born in San Diego, California, USA, and was also a resident of the same place until his death.

Further details about his date of birth, career, educational background, and personal life are yet to be revealed. Recent reports say that he was married and had two children, although their identities have not been disclosed until now.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

In all these years, Gabe had become a familiar name for his work as a drummer, guitarist, and singer. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death:

Amber Treadway @treadway_amber 10-15 years ago, the Locust guys were like brothers to me. There'll be a lot of talk about Gabe Serbian being the greatest drummer of his generation and they're right; but he's also the kindest, FUNNIEST, most generous, most anything. I can't convey the enormity of the loss.

Jeremy Bolm @JeremyXBolm all my love to San Diego tonight. A drummer like no other. RIP Gabe Serbian.

Alec @killtheirpast Rest In Peace Gabe Serbian

Plague Soundscapes is still the craziest album ive heard. What a talent lost

Janie Danger stream SENSITIVE SKIN @Wifesucker One of the absolute greatest. The Locust never get enough credit for being one of the most unique and forward thinking acts in modern punk music. RIP Gabe Serbian

INZANE JOHNNY @olsonpower

RIP Locust innovator Gabe Serbian, by Jay Allen Sanford RIP KING SAD LOSS AMAZING PERSON

Bartleby the Simpson @harvest_goth Gabe Serbian from The Locust died on April 30 2022 and I saw someone post this old Lawrence Pirate House photo from when they played.

Jono Diener @jonodiener Gabe Serbian changed the game with The Locust, and getting to open for Head Wound City and watching him destroy the drums up close is something I'll never forget. Rest in power to such an innovative drummer.

guro gf @blackmetalbrews Gabe Serbian's been responsible some of the most important music in my life for the past 20 or so years. RIP to a true legend and sending love to those who knew him. This really sucks.

Cody Blankenship @FrankThatGuy This deeply saddened me to find out that the musical genius Gabe Serbian of The Locust and other great bands has passed away. I want to give my condolences to his family, friends and band mates. I was very lucky to get to see The Locust play a show in Denver Colorado awhile back.

Andrew Lawrence @MetalAndy84 This is a must listen this morning. One of those bands/albums that I will never forget hearing for the first time and it always stuck with me.



RIP Gabe Serbian



Rest easy sir 🖤

Serbian is survived by his wife and two children.

