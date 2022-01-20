Who is Gaelle Pietri? All about Gaspard Ulliel's wife and children as 'Moon Knight' star tragically dies aged 37

On January 19, Moon Knight star Gaspard Ulliel passed away in a skiing accident in the French Alps.

According to AFP, the 37-year-old French star crashed into another skier in the Savoie region and sustained a severe brain injury on Tuesday. The César award winner was taken to a Grenoble hospital by a helicopter, where he succumbed to his brain trauma the following day. AFP also reported that an investigation into the crash by the local police is currently underway.

Ulliel is survived by his long-term partner Gaëlle Piétri and their five-year-old son. The late actor worked on upcoming projects like Plus que jamais (More Than Ever) and Marvel’s Moon Knight prior to his death.

What is known about the late Gaspard Ulliel’s partner, Gaelle Pietri?

Ulliel had been in a relationship with French model and singer Gaelle Pietri since 2013. After two years of dating, the media announced Pietri’s pregnancy with their first child in November 2015. They publicized the arrival of their son, Orso, on February 9, 2016.

Gaelle Pietri is a Corsica native who reportedly modeled for brands like Garnier, Nivea, Diesel, Carte Noire coffee, and Bourjois cosmetics. While she has never reportedly modeled at a fashion show professionally, Pietri has appeared in multiple advertisements and photoshoots for numerous brands and magazines.

After being discovered during a beauty pageant in her home island, Pietri reportedly relocated to Paris and struck a deal with Elite International modeling agency in 2004. The 31-year-old model is now associated with the Metropolitan Models Group.

Whom did Gaspard Ulliel play in Marvel’s Moon Knight?

Gaspard Ulliel played Anton Mogart in Marvel's Moon Knight (Image via YouTube)

The ICS award winner, Gaspard Ulliel, portrayed Anton Mogart (aka Midnight Man) in the upcoming Disney Plus X Marvel series Moon Knight. According to IMDb, the actor was credited in all six episodes of the show.

As per Marvel comics, Anton Mogart was a master thief who was renowned for stealing famed and rare art pieces by artists like Monet, as well as jewels. The character was an associate of Moon Knight’s primary adversary Raul Bushman. Mogart has had many encounters with Marc Spector (who will be portrayed by Oscar Isaac) in the series.

Anton Mogart had a brawl with Moon Knight in the comics and fell into toxic sewage, which deformed his face. It is expected that the MCU series will also showcase some of these encounters between the characters. However, it remains unknown if the character will be written off in future seasons or be recast.

