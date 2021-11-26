Who was Gared O'Donnell? Planes Mistaken for Stars singer dies aged 44

Gared O’Donnell, singer and guitarist of the band Planes Mistaken for Stars, is no more. O’Donnell passed away on November 24 and was 44 years old at the time of his death.

The band confirmed his death through Instagram and said that they could not express the sorrow of announcing the death of their band member who did a lot for them. They added that O’Donnell was surrounded by the love of his friends, family, and bandmates during his final days.

Gared O’Donnell was diagnosed with Stage 3 esophageal cancer in August 2020. The band’s manager, Emily Francis, stated with the launch of a GoFundMe campaign that the cancer was inoperable. The popular artist openly spoke up about his illness and kept his followers updated on the band’s Instagram page.

The band mentioned that Gared O’Donnell was privately working on some new kind of music and spent the final years of his life doing what he loved, and the band is now working hard to complete their final projects.

About Gared O’Donnell and the journey of Planes Mistaken for Stars

Gared O'Donnell was the co-founder of the Planes Mistaken for Stars (Image via WTFisCLB/Twitter)

O’Donnell co-founded Planes Mistaken for Stars in 1997 in Peoria, Illinois, with guitarist Matt Bellinger, drummer Mike Rickets, and bassist Aaron Wise. They released a self-titled EP and a 7-inch.

O'Donnell's final album was the band’s fourth record, Prey, released in 2016. Since Gared O’Donnell did not have a Wikipedia page, details related to his family, education, and personal life remain unknown for now.

After the formation of Planes Mistaken for Stars and the release of their EP in 1998, Aaron Wise was replaced by Jamie Drier. After moving to Denver, Colorado, the band recorded their second release, Knife In The Marathon, and signed to Gainesville for the release of F**k with Fire.

Jamie Drier left the band in 2003 and was replaced by Chuck French. French performed his first show in November 2003. Matt Bellinger then left the band in 2006, and the band’s another record, Mercy, was released in October 2006.

Planes Mistaken for Stars announced their dissolution in 2007 and performed their final concert in 2008. The band still went on tours and later released their new full-length album, Prey.

