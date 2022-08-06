Who is Geneva Natalia? Netizens go berserk after Jack Gilinsky announces he is expecting first child 

Singer Jack Gilinsky is expecting his first child with girlfriend Geneva Natalia. They shared the news with fans via a joint Instagram post which has since been taken down. The Jack & Jack singer has been trending on Twitter ever since his fans were made aware of this new development in his life.

Netizens took to Twitter to congratulate the couple and express their joy. Some users seemed heartbroken by the fact that their childhood crush was going to become a father soon:

🍒 @28jxdn JACK GILINSKY IS HAVING A BABY GIRL OMG IM SO HAPPY FOR HIM & GENEVA 🥹🥹 JACK GILINSKY IS HAVING A BABY GIRL OMG IM SO HAPPY FOR HIM & GENEVA 🥹🥹

@@@ @carlyraeflopsen but congratulations to them!! wish them the very best :) just found out that jack gilinsky and geneva natalia are having a baby together I FEEL SO OLD!but congratulations to them!! wish them the very best :) just found out that jack gilinsky and geneva natalia are having a baby together I FEEL SO OLD! 😭 but congratulations to them!! wish them the very best :)

hig @higriaas JACK GILINSKY IS HAVING A BABY????? HE'S GOING TO BE A DADDDD????? JACK GILINSKY IS HAVING A BABY????? HE'S GOING TO BE A DADDDD?????

aaliyah ❀ ☻ @lovesickwallows the saving grace of this baby is it being a girl. i don’t think the world could handle a mini jack gilinsky running around. the saving grace of this baby is it being a girl. i don’t think the world could handle a mini jack gilinsky running around.

t🥒 is listening to harry’s house @garbanzobeanzzz wowwwww jack gilinsky a father. we’re all getting so old. magcon and vine and o2l era felt like not even a couple years ago wowwwww jack gilinsky a father. we’re all getting so old. magcon and vine and o2l era felt like not even a couple years ago 😭

unbothered 😌 @fattyvirgo so jack gilinsky is having a baby but not with me… so jack gilinsky is having a baby but not with me… https://t.co/F6APeoiU8P

alexis @KIWIDRIVING Ur telling me Jack Gilinsky is having a baby and it’s not with me?? Very much rude. Unacceptable. Ur telling me Jack Gilinsky is having a baby and it’s not with me?? Very much rude. Unacceptable.

keri @305parker I TAKE A NAP AND WAKE UP TO SEE JACK FICKIMG GILINSKY OS HAVING A BABY ??????? I TAKE A NAP AND WAKE UP TO SEE JACK FICKIMG GILINSKY OS HAVING A BABY ???????

The now-deleted post was a compilation video of her growing baby bump, doctor's office visits, and them informing friends and family that it’s going to be a little girl.

Jack Gilinsky gained tremendous fame from his vine account Jack &Jack along with Jack Johnson, and their hit 2014 single "Wild Life" reached #87 on the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart.They won the Teen Choice Award for Most Popular Viner at the MTV Woodie Awards in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

The duo have recently been teasing new music, as they are both looking to return to the music scene and record their solo music.

Geneva Natalia has traveled all over the USA for modeling campaigns (image via Storm Management)

Represented by Two Management, Natalia, 23, is a model affiliated with the brand Happiness. She has also been represented by London-based modeling agency, Storm Management. She has traveled all over the US for modeling campaigns.

Natalia started her modeling career in her teens and has since featured in top magazines such as Flaunt, a lifestyle publication based out of Los Angeles. With an impressive 56K strong followers list on Instagram, Natalia uses the platform to post pictures of herself, her close friends, modeling colleagues and love interest Jack Gilinsky.

Jack Gilinsky's previous relationships explored

Jack Gilinsky was dating singer singer Madison Beer from 2015 to 2017 (image via shutterstock/Schildhorn)

Gilinsky, 25, was previously dating social media influencer Tianna Mussara in 2018. Before that, he dated American singer and influencer Madison Beer for two years (2015-2017). Beer is also known for owning a skincare brand with Vanessa Hudgens called Know Beauty. Gilinsky was also in a relationship with YouTuber and internet personality Andrea Rusett.

Jack is known to keep his personal life under wraps and is not particularly known for making public appearances with his love interests. That could be the reason why fans seemed to be so shocked about the latest development in his personal life.

