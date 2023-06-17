Who are George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley? Details explored ahead of WHAM! on Netflix

WHAM! is a highly anticipated and heart-warming documentary by Chris Smith that is all set to make its arrival exclusively on Netflix on July 5, 2023. It will chronicle the inspiring journey of the much-celebrated titular English pop duo from the '80s. The duo, comprising George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, was formed in 1981 in Bushey.

The brief description for the documentary, given by Netflix, reads:

"Through archival interviews and footage, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley relive the arc of their Wham! career, from 70s best buds to 80s pop icons."

Ever since the official trailer for the documentary was dropped by Netflix, viewers have also been quite curious to learn about the beloved duo.

From their first meeting place to their debut album, learn all about the legendary duo of WHAM!

A still of the duo of Wham! (Image Via IMDb)

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley became one of the most commercially successful and well-known pop music acts in the 1980s. They went on to sell over 30 million certified records worldwide from 1982 to 1986. Ridgeley and Michael met for the first time in Bushey at Bushey Meads School, near the Hertfordshire town of Watford.

Initially, the two pop artists were members of a very short-lived ska band, named The Executive. The band also had several other members who were the duo's former schoolmates, including Andrew Leaver, David (Austin) Mortimer, Tony Bywaters, Paul Ridgeley and Harry Tadayon. However, the band soon split, and thereafter, Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael went on to form Wham!

Later on, Ridgeley opened up about the origin of the name of their band:

"Something that captured the essence of what set us apart—our energy and our friendship—and then it came to us: Wham! Wham! was snappy, immediate, fun and boisterous too."

The duo presented themselves as disaffected youth. They were highly impacted by soul and funk music as well. Their debut album, released in 1983, was titled Fantastic.

The album recognized and shed light upon the issues of unemployment in the United Kingdom and also teen fear over adulthood. Their first album was a hit, but their second studio album titled, Make It Big, which was launched in 1984, became a massive pop hit worldwide, charting at the number one spot, both in the United States and the UK.

In 1985, the duo went on to make an extremely publicised visit to China, that lasted a total of ten days. It was the first-ever visit to China by any pop Western group. The band's visit helped in developing a friendly bilateral relationship between the West and China.

However, in 1986, the duo broke up. One of the biggest reasons behind this was Michael's keen interest in creating music for more sophisticated adult listeners rather than their prime teenage listeners. Before parting ways, the duo gave their audience a farewell single titled, The Edge of Heaven, and an album, The Final. Michael and Ridgeley also performed at a farewell concert, The Final, right before going separate ways.

Ridgeley is currently 60 years of age, living in Wadebridge, Cornwall. However, George Michael sadly passed away in 2016, at the age of 53.

Don't forget to watch WHAM!, which will debut on July 5, 2023, exclusively on Netflix.

