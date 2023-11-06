Who is George Norcross? New Jersey power broker removed from audience during Eagles game for flying Israeli-American flag

George Norcross, a power broker from South Jersey, was reportedly kicked out of a Philadelphia Eagles game for flying an Israeli flag on Sunday, November 5. The entire incident was caught on camera.

Social media footage of the video showed Norcross sitting in a private box during the Eagles' Sunday game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field with a combined American and Israeli flag hanging in front of it.

An unnamed security personnel member was seen entering Norcross's suite in the video that was uploaded by many social media users on X (previously Twitter). Presumably, the guard informed him that he was not allowed to fly the banner.

George E. Norcross, III serves as executive chairman in one of the top brokerage and consulting organizations in the country for insurance, risk management, and employee benefits, called Conner Strong & Buckelew. Since 1979, Norcross has served as the leader of Conner Strong & Buckelew and its precursor businesses.

George Norcross is a power broker from New Jersey

George Norcross is the chairman of Cooper Health System (Image via X / @KatieDaviscourt)

In addition to serving as a trustee since 1990, George Norcross held the position of chairman of the board of trustees for the Cooper Health System and Cooper University Hospital in Camden. During this period, Cooper opened the MD Anderson Cooper Cancer Centre, become a premier tertiary academic medical center, and established the Cooper Medical School of Rowan University.

Moreover, Norcross has received recognition for his personal generosity and support of the greater South Jersey community, particularly the City of Camden. He also elevated Cooper to the status of a leading healthcare provider in the region.

Norcross was also named as the Trustee of the Year by the New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals in 2006, the Trustee of the Year by the New Jersey Hospital Association in 2011, and Top Influencer in New Jersey Biotech by BioNJ in 2013. Norcross further received the Susan G. Komen Beacon of Hope Award in 2009 on behalf of the Cooper Cancer Institute and Cooper University Hospital.

Several organizations have honored Norcross for his community contributions with awards, including the Tree of Life award from the Jewish National Fund in 2013, the March of Dimes in New Jersey in 2013 and the Hass Regional Champion Medal from the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey in 2015.

However, Norcross had recently made headlines for being under closer scrutiny from federal and state investigators who were looking into his role in a number of real estate transactions along Camden's Delaware River waterfront.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the investigation is centred on whether Norcross and his well-known lawyer and lobbyist brother Philip exploited their political clout to purchase properties and bar other developers from participating. It is being conducted by the FBI and the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

Why was George Norcross removed from the stadium?

On November 5, George Norcross attended the Eagles' game against the Dallas Cowboys. However, he was later kicked out of his opulent suite for flying both the Israeli and American flags.

In the video, the security personnel is seen to approach Norcross and try to take down the flag, but he intervenes.

After exchanging a few words, he is led from his seat by another security personnel while the first person takes down the combined flags.

Newsweek recently inquired about whether George Norcross had been kicked out of the stadium finally, via email and reached out to the Eagles, the stadium, and Norcross; however, they haven't received any statement yet.