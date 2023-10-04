Who is Geri Halliwell married to? All about her husband and kids as Spice Girls member releases new fantasy novel

Geri Halliwell recently released her new book titled Rosie Frost & The Falcon Queen on October 3, 2023. The book is currently available for purchase on various platforms, including Amazon, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, and Target. Halliwell announced the book's release with an Instagram video and wrote:

"It's October 3rd. Happy release day to @rosiefrostfalconqueen! Available wherever books are sold."

According to Billboard, the book is about an orphan girl who joins a new school. She is forced to deal with bullies and a strict deputy headmaster with the help of her friends. In between all these, she also finds some dark secrets.

Rosie Frost & The Falcon Queen also marks Geri's second book after the Ugenia Lavender series, which was published in 2008. She's married to Christian Horner.

Geri Halliwell has been married to Christian Horner since 2015

Geri Halliwell has been a successful singer and actress since 1994. She and her husband, Christian Horner, tied the knot in 2015. They are also parents of two children.

Insider states that Christian Horner has been serving as the Team Principal of the Red Bull Formula One team since 2005. He started racing in the 1990s and participated in competitions like the British Formula Renault Championship and Manor Motorsport.

Horner is also known for his appearance in the docuseries Formula One: Drive to Survive, which premiered in 2019. Halliwell once appeared in the show, and F1 fans reportedly believed that she and Horner were married.

Hello Magazine states that Geri and Christian first met in 2009 when the former arrived at Bernie Ecclestone at the Monaco Grand Prix.

After the duo made their relationship public in 2014, Christian's parents were reportedly unhappy about his separation from his former partner, Beverly Allen. Despite this, the pair got engaged the same year.

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner tied the knot the following year at St. Mary's Church in Bedfordshire. They went to France for their honeymoon.

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner are the parents of two children

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner were expecting their first child in 2016. Halliwell shared the news through Instagram at the time with a sketch of a pregnant woman,and her spokesperson also confirmed the same.

The duo welcomed a son named Montague George Hector Horner in January 2017. Geri had another child named Bluebell from her previous relationship with director and screenwriter Sacha Gervasi. Christian also had a daughter named Olivia from his former relationship with Beverly Allen.

While speaking to Hello Magazine this year, Christian addressed the possibilities of another child and said:

"There's room for another one, for sure, and if that happened that would be great. But either way is okay. We've got our hands pretty full and we're very grateful for what we have."

Christian disclosed that Geri and his ex-wife have shared a close relationship.

Geri Halliwell has released several albums and singles over the years. She has also been on the judges panel of reality shows like American Idol and The X Factor.