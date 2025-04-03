Who was Gianna Buzzetta and what happened to her? Celebrity chef dies in freak waterfall accident

Executive pastry chef for California-based restaurant Jeune et Jolie, Gianna Buzzetta, recently died on March 24, 2025, following an incident at the Makaleha Falls Trail in Hawaii the previous day.

Notably, Buzzetta lost her life when a rock fell on her, and Gianna was accompanied by her boyfriend, Connor Quinton, at the time, as reported by People on April 2. Gianna was 26 years old at the time of her death. As reported by People, her head was heavily injured from the rock.

While speaking to 10News on April 2, 2025, the Kaua‘i Fire Department said that Gianna Buzzetta was hit by the rock when she was standing on a pool. Gianna’s father, Sal, also spoke to KGTV about the incident, saying that Buzzetta and Quinton heard a loud noise before the rock struck Gianna.

Sal revealed a few more details on the circumstances leading to his daughter’s death as he referred to Connor by saying:

“He looked up, but couldn’t figure out where the noise was coming from. Within a second, it happened … The rock dislodged from quite a ways up … then it landed on her.”

Connor then tried to get help for Gianna Buzzetta but failed to get in touch with anyone since cell service did not work at the place. In an interview with KNSD-TV, Gianna’s family friend Carlye Wund said that although Connor managed to bring Buzzetta out of the water, he had to run for around three miles to bring help for Gianna.

Gianna was alive and breathing when the authorities arrived at the spot and was immediately transported to the Wilcox Memorial Hospital. While Buzzetta was later shifted to the Honolulu-based Queen’s Medical Center, she succumbed to the injuries.

As per a report by the San Diego Union-Tribune in September 2022, Gianna trained herself in cooking at home. After completing high school, Buzzetta joined a restaurant, Veggie Grill, and later worked at the Culinary Institute of America in Napa.

Gianna Buzzetta’s career: Fundraiser and other details explained

As per the San Diego Union-Tribune, Buzzetta grew up in Oceanside, California. While at the Culinary Institute of America, she worked at two more restaurants, including Spago and Patina. Both restaurants were located in Los Angeles, and the latter was inactive.

Buzzetta did not stop working over the years and was employed at places like Herringbone, Dija Mara, and Wild Thyme Catering Co. In addition, she served at Puesto as a corporate pastry chef and has been working for Jeune et Jolie since 2022.

Following her recent demise, Gianna Buzzetta’s sister, Kalie, also shared a Facebook post with a link to a fundraiser on Give Send Go, which aims to collect funds worth $225,000 to support the family members.

The fundraiser description praised Buzzetta’s work over the years, including volunteering at animal rescue shelters and prioritizing others before herself. The description reads:

“Her crazy sense of humor lit up a room of laughter that was infectious. As an executive pastry chef her dedication to perfection in artistry led her to master her talents at Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad. Together they received 3 Michelin stars over the years. She poured herself, her love and creativity into everything she brought to the table.”

The fundraiser has been launched to cover the medical expenses alongside the emergency transportation, including ambulance and helicopter, funeral services, memorial arrangements, and finding a final resting place for Buzzetta.

Notably, donations worth $46,703 have been made until now. Meanwhile, the date and timing of Gianna Buzzetta's funeral and memorial are yet to be revealed.

