Who is Gina Miles? Meet The Voice 2023 winner and teen phenom coached by Niall Horan

Gina Miles is a singer-songwriter who recently won season 23 of the NBC music reality competition show The Voice which aired on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. She was coached by former One Direction member Niall Horan as part of his team. She won the show after she sang her rendition of Style by Taylor Swift, Nothing Compares 2 U by Sinead O'Connor and New York State of Mind by Billy Joel.

The singer entered the contest after singing Katy Perry's The One That Got Away during the blind contest. She got into the contestant with her rendition that won over coaches Kelly Clarkson and Niall Horan.

Gina Miles wins record deal with her performance

Gina Miles won a record deal with Republic Records, a subsidiary label of Universal Music Group, and the $100,000 cash prize. She was named the winner with the slimmest victory margins in the history of The Voice.

In an exclusive interview with People's Magazine before the final, she elaborated on her experience on the show, stating that it emotionally drained her. She said that it was a scary experience as the contestants just want to do well and because there are a lot of eyes on the contestant at all times.

Gina added:

"It's definitely very difficult to overcome certain things and especially for me — I was really in my shell and I'm not in a career where I get to do that. It was a growing pain but it definitely paid off."

While acknowledging the draining experience, the singer also stated she wanted to make the best of the experience. She said that she was going to "live up" the experience of the competition but that it wasn't about winning but about the experience as it came along. Gina stated:

"For me, I never thought I would make it this far but I did. I want to be living my best life."

Aside from her win on the show, Gina Miles also independently released her debut studio album, Who Are You, on January 28, 2022. Although the EP failed to chart, the songs are moderately popular on YouTube, with more than 16k views each.

Gina Miles was born on November 6, 2003, in Paxton, Illinois. She attended the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School until her junior year when she moved to Sacramento, California to live with her aunt to pursue a career in music.

The singer said that her father Ryan Galey, who was a DJ, inspired her choice of career. She was supported by her stepmother and father in the pursuit of her music career.

The singer was exposed to a lot of music, from R&B to rock to country music, she stated that her favorite genre of music is pop. The singer hopes to publish a full-length album in the coming days.

