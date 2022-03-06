Who is Giuseppe Castronovo? The Courtship suitor is a self-proclaimed casanova

The self-proclaimed casanova, Giuseppe Castronovo, hopes to get lucky in love this time on “the ultimate social experiment in romance” The Courtship, filmed over the past summer and fall in the north of England, reportedly near York.

Airing on NBC on March 6, 2022, with the show, the “duke” Giuseppe Castronovo hopes to find his true love amid “a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills”.

All about The Courtship suitor Giuseppe Castronovo

After failing to find love through modern-day dating games, Giuseppe Castronovo has entered The Courtship to find his soulmate in an old-fashioned way where the suitors will be “transported to a Regency-style England”.

The self-proclaimed Italian casanova owns a pizzeria, Oakwood Pizza, with his father in New Jersey. The father-son duo opened the Italian restaurant around ten years ago in 2012.

He works as the manager of operations in the pizzeria, where he "handles all the marketing aspects of the business as well as dealing with customers on a daily basis," according to his LinkedIn bio. He even "designs and creates all advertisements that the business runs".

While working in his pizzeria, he also worked as a Wealth Management Intern at Bank of America Merrill Lynch for a year and eight months to better handle the finances.

For the same reason, he graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.) with a major in Accounting and Finance in 2016 from Rutgers Business School. He used his new knowledge to accelerate his business and "great management skills".

Before opening his restaurant, the dog lover owned a pizza boat, selling some lip-smacking pizzas on the Jersey Shore and charming the ladies with his cooking skills.

Born and brought up in a huge Italian family with his Sicilian grandparents, the fitness enthusiast hoped to get lucky in finding true love like his late grandparents. Still, after many relationships, he gave up.

But now, ditching modern technology, the pizza boy is looking forward to the old ways of "carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate" on The Courtship to wow "heroine" Nicole Remy. He wants to fill her life with love, laughter, and of course, with some good food.

