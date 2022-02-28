 Who is Grace Franklin? American Idol contestant is legendary singer Aretha Franklin's grand kid

American Idol season 20 is all set to introduce viewers to brilliantly talented singers. In the upcoming season, contestants will be auditioned in Nashville, Austin, and Los Angeles by judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. Grace Franklin is one of the aspiring singers set to appear in season 20.

American Idol features a fresh batch of singers who perform in front of judges to win a grand cash prize and sign a life-changing record label. Earlier, the show ran for 15 years on Fox from 2006 to 2016. The show was later rebooted in 2018 by ABC.

Who is Grace Franklin in American Idol season 20?

Being the granddaughter of singer Aretha Franklin, Grace has surely obtained the qualities of a great vocalist. The 16-year-old regularly pays tribute to her grandmother on her birthdays and anniversaries of her passing.

In fact, in a viral video performance for her grandmother, Grace sang 'Ain't No Way' with Jennifer Hudson. The American singer posted the video and captioned it:

“Grace Franklin sings ‘Ain’t No Way’ at Respect premiere. What better what to celebrate Aretha Franklin than for her granddaughter @gfranklin61 to sing her song at the film premiere? She would be so proud!”

They both sang another song by the legendary singer's Natural Woman in a video posted by Grace with the caption:

"surprise! truly an amazing experience getting to sing for such an amazing vocalist. chilling and talking with @iamjhud at my great grandpas old house was so wonderful. she’s so down to Earth, it was like we met before! she did such a great job playing my grandma, I hope all of you enjoy 🙂 @respectmovie #respect #respectmovie“

She is also a student at the Detroit Youth Choir, which also appeared in America's Got Talent season 14 and aims to develop Detroit's youth talent aging from 8-18.

Grace Franklin keeps posting many singing videos on her Instagram. In her latest video, she sang All I Ask by Adele.

Moreover, the young singer is quite close to her family and spends a lot of quality time with them.

Grace actively participates in raising voice againts racism that prevails in schools.

Viewers will get to know more about Grace Franklin on American Idol season 20 premiering on February 27 at 8 PM ET.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod