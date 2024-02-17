"Who greenlit this sh*t": Leaked Madame Web scene will leave you in disbelief

Madame Web has garnered fan attention due to a scene from the movie posted by a fan. The scene showcases Madame Web attempting to save three people with her powers when Ezekiel (the antagonist) tells her, "You can't save all three."

Then, she apparently remembers something from the past, following which she uses her powers to save the three people. However, the scene has ignited a fan frenzy and unabashed criticism.

As per the fans, the manner in which Madame saves people is hilarious. In addition, the scene showcases a Pepsi Cola billboard while she tries to rescue people, which has accounted for its mockery as a Pepsi commercial. The criticism for the scene is so intense that a fan has interrogated the credibility of filmmaking altogether.

Fans reacting to the leaked scene from the movie. (Image via X/@Deadthcheat6)

"This is so bad" Madame Web leaked scene receives brutal criticism from fans

The general sentiment from the fan reactions to the leaked Madame Web scene is predominantly negative. Moreover, the reactions showcase a mix of humor and disappointment. Fans express their disbelief and amusement at the manner in which Madame Web uses her powers to save people. The intensity of censure has led fans to even question Dakota Johnson's acting prowess.

Furthermore, some fans view the scene as so poorly executed that it borders on being enjoyable in a "so bad it's good" way. There's also a sense of fatigue with superhero films, as indicated by a comment about winning the war against the "marvelification of cinema." Overall, the fans seem critical of the scene's quality and skeptical about the potential success of the film and any sequels.

Below are some fan reactions highlighting the sentiment:

Fans reacting to the leaked scene from the movie. (Image via X/@Deadthcheat6)

What is the general reception of Madame Web?

The general reception of the movie has been largely negative. Critics have described the film as an "embarrassing mess," highlighting its lackluster script, stale action, and underwhelming visual effects.

The film's portrayal of Cassandra Webb's origin story as a suspense thriller with a more grounded and gritty approach than other superhero films did not resonate well with audiences or critics. Despite some efforts to differentiate the film from other superhero movies and the presence of Dakota Johnson in the lead role, it failed to impress most reviewers.

Furthermore, the movie currently holds a very low rating on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating widespread critical disapproval. The film's attempt to carve out a niche in Sony's Spider-Man Universe by focusing on less-explored genre stories and characters seems to have fallen short of expectations.

Additionally, critics have compared it unfavorably to other movies in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, like "Morbius," and have criticized it for lacking the charm and high-concept elements seen in more successful superhero movies.

