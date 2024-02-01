Who are Gregg Wallace's wife and children? English broadcaster's family explored as he reveals son's autistic struggles

Masterchef host Gregg Wallace recently spoke about his youngest son, Sid, who is autistic and non-verbal. In an interview with The Sun dated January 28, Wallace spoke about the struggles he and his wife, Anne-Marie Sterpini, are going through to better understand their son.

Anne-Marie Sterpini, 37, is a caterer who first established contact with Wallace through X (formerly Twitter) in 2013. The couple got engaged in 2014.

Wallace married Sterpini in August 2016 and the couple welcomed their first child, Sid, in 2019. Sid was diagnosed with severe autism in 2022, as revealed by Wallace.

The Masterchef star has three children from two of his marriages. Apart from Sid, he has two other children, Tom and Libby, from his second wife, Denise.

Gregg Wallace has opened up about his wife and his struggles while dealing with their autistic son. He explained that despite the "barriers", Anna and he are doing everything possible to "understand their son's world".

In his interview with The Sun, Wallace stated that Sid is a non-verbal child and still wears nappies but the couple is optimistic as his communication skills are improving. Sid shows lots of eye contacts and smiles, and cuddles are his "default position".

Gregg Wallace went into 'mourning' after his son Sid was diagnosed with autism

Gregg Wallace revealed that he initially went into mourning after his son's official diagnosis of autism. He also quit his position at TV Inside's The Factory after seven years to stay home and spend more time with his son.

The Masterchef star explained in his interview that he wanted to support his wife and help her find a suitable school for Sid. He had gone into mourning as it hurt him to see his son struggling to communicate his feelings.

Ahead of the launch of his new health podcast, Gregg Wallace spoke to The Sun about his son's communication issues.

“When he’s unhappy, he can’t tell us. If he’s scared or unwell, he can’t tell us. That’s quite nerve-racking for a parent. If he has to go to the doctor and have an injection, we can’t explain. We just take him into a room where someone stabs him in the arm. These are troubling things, so we want more communication. We don’t care what form it takes. It could be cards, symbols, typing or, if it’s verbal, great. I have a whole world of knights, castles, dragons and ogres I want to share with him."

Gregg Wallace also revealed that Anna spent the latter half of 2023 studying in an online course by American experts to understand better how to communicate with Sid.

He also spoke about his wife's personal struggles, as she has gone through multiple stomach surgeries in recent years.

“Anna is very quiet and unassuming, but the whole family revolves around that young woman. She’s had three operations on her stomach, including a hysterectomy at 33, and had to use a colostomy bag for a year. She’s got an autistic little boy, she’s just lost her dad, she’s got grown-up stepchildren and a workaholic husband. "

Speaking more about his son, Gregg Wallace mentioned in the interview that he doesn't use cutlery and his food preferences are limited.

He enjoys cuddles and plays and they are noticing more interaction from his side, which is a positive sign.

He also revealed that he has been trying different play methods and communication techniques with Sid, and have been noticing some progress. He described Sid as a "lovely, lovely boy" and Anna as a "beautiful mother".