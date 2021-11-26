Who is Hamisa Mobetto? All about Rick Ross' rumored girlfriend as couple's Dubai pictures grab headlines

A video of Rick Ross has recently gone viral where he can be seen having a fun time with a Tanzanian woman named Hamisa Mobetto. The video has been trending on social media since November 25, with Ross currently in Dubai.

The rapper’s relationship status became a topic of discussion after Hamisa also shared some Instagram stories of her time with Ross. The popular artist was reportedly performing at a nightclub and Mobetto joined the occasion. Reports also say that Ross and Mobetto have been flirting online.

⚫️🇻🇦ටղҽلօҍӀҽʂʂβօվ ● @OneJoblessBoy Rick Ross and Hamisa Mobetto pack on the PDA Rick Ross and Hamisa Mobetto pack on the PDA https://t.co/r7MUmPLK8o

Although Rick Ross stayed away from music in 2021, he collaborated with artists like 21 Savage and Jazmine Sullivan. He also worked with famous rappers like Nipsey Hussle, Meek Mill, Drake, and more.

About Hamisa Mobetto in brief

Hamisa Mobetto is a well-known singer, model, and businesswoman who hails from Mwanza, Tanzania. She is mostly known for her voice, with most of her songs becoming chartbusters like Madam Hero, My Love, and more.

Mobetto has been a model for various fashion and beauty brands in the last few years, and has featured in several music videos as well. Her Instagram profile says that she is the founder of Mobetto’s Kids Corner, a kids fashion brand.

The CEO of Mobetto Styles gained recognition after her name was linked to Rick Ross. The 26-year-old was born on December 10, 1994, to a Muslim family and was passionate about music as a child. She pursued her career in music after finishing high school.

Hamisa Mobetto's previous relationships

Mobetto was previously in a relationship with Francis Ciza and they became the parents of a daughter, Fantasy Majizzo. She was then in a relationship with singer Diamond Platnumz and they welcomed a son, Deedalayan Abdul Naseeb, in 2017. The couple later broke up for unknown reasons.

Hamisa Mobetto has won several accolades and collaborated with many artists. According to popnable.com, her net worth is said to be around $158,000. Although detailed information about her assets is not available, she has earned a lot of wealth from her career as a model and actress.

Relationship history of Rick Ross

Rick Ross performs at the Rolling Loud NYC music festival in Citi Field (Image by Astrida Valigorsky via Getty Images)

Apart from being involved in certain controversies, the relationship history of Rick Ross also has a long list of names. One thing has been confirmed as of now is that Ross is not married.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

According to rumors, Ross was previously engaged to Lira Galore and Liz Hagelthorn. The names that have been linked to Ross include personalities like Briana Camille, Khloe Kardashian, Paige Imani, Alexis Sky, Foxy Brown, India Westbrook, and more.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan