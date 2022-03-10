Who did Heath Freeman play on Bones? Actor's cause of death revealed

Heath Freeman’s cause of death was recently disclosed. The actor died from an overdose of multiple opioids and narcotics.

While speaking to the outlet, the Travis County medical examiner in Texas stated that Freeman had fentanyl, cocaine, hydrocodone, oxycodone, and alprazolam in his system when he died.

Islam @Islam59832801 Bones actor Heath Freeman’s cause of death revealed 7gozar.com/bones-actor-he… Bones actor Heath Freeman’s cause of death revealed 7gozar.com/bones-actor-he…

The manner of death was mentioned as an accident, and the medical examiner has not commented on anything further. The report states that the Skateland star was found unresponsive in his bed after a night of hard partying. Police also found oxycodone and alprazolam pills in his house.

Heath Freeman’s character in Bones

Freeman played the role of Howard Epps or The Manipulator in Bones. The character made its debut in the seventh episode of Season 1.

Epps had an estimated IQ of 180, and his mother, Marianne Epps, had a glandular condition that made her obese. She was religious and tried to raise her son in the same way and keep him pure.

When Epps went out with the women, those his mother felt were loose, his mother made him bathe in ammonia to wash their scent off. She physically abused him regularly and would lament for not beating him frequently.

Epps became a serial killer in his adulthood and was arrested after killing one of his victims, April Wright. As the other bodies were not found, there was no connection to their disappearances.

Epps’ victims were mostly young and blonde women, and he later told Brennan that no young woman was pure. There was no hint that he made his victims suffer until after his escape from prison. It was also when he expanded his range of targets since he felt the need to grow as a person.

Heath Freeman death

The Home Sweet Hell star passed away in November 2021 at the age of 41. While speaking to EW, his team revealed in a statement:

“We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest of life.”

Heath Freeman passed away in November 2021 (Image via Michael Caulfield/Getty Images)

The statement mentioned that he was proud of his recent work and was excited for the next chapter of his career. His final screen project was the upcoming films Devil’s Fruit and Terror on the Prairie.

Edited by Shaheen Banu