Inspector Koo, episode 3: Kyung Yi on the trail of serial killer K, will she put her team at risk?

Inspector Koo, episode 3 saw Kyung Yi (Lee Young Ae) come to a certain conclusion that the murdered individuals were targeted and killed by a group of people. She also believed that they were led by one person - K (Kim Hye Jun) - and a taskforce was formed within the insurance company to catch the culprit.

The reason this investigation was taken over by Kyung Yi, who is nothing but a private detective, is because of the huge payments that are being made out to relatives of the individuals who have died so far.

Kyung Yi is a former cop, but an incident pertaining to her husband led to her retirement from the force. However, her keen sense of sniffing out anything suspicious kept her employed. That's how she was hired by the insurance company as well. Now, the serial murder case has put her otherwise unused brain to work.

Why Kyung Yi continues to investigate K in Inspector Koo, episode 3

It is a puzzle that she cannot help but solve in this K-drama. However she continued to come across a wall every time she drew close to the culprit. For instance, Santa, seemed to be under risk at the end of the previous episode. In Inspector Koo, episode 3, however, he escaped.

His observation skills also helped him figure out that someone suspicious was around him. Instead of being followed, he was the one to chase K when he figured out that she was in the insurance office undercover. She was dressed as a janitor.

However, her perfume gave her away in Inspector Koo, episode 3 and as a result, she was followed by Santa for a while. K also hurt herself when she was on the run. She did manage to get away from him, but her injury could give away the truth about her. K did manage to hide herself quite well thanks to the people that she had managed to help.

So far, K only targeted those who were evil in one form or another in Inspector Koo, episode 3. By killing them, she helped those who suffered at the hands of her victims. Even her latest victim was a man who had recorded women in a compromising manner, without their permission. He was let off easy despite his actions, prompting K to intervene.

Kyung Yi also figured out K's pattern in Inspector Koo, episode 3. However, the question that remained in her mind was how the latter operated. Was this a single person operation or did she get help? The truth was that K got help from different kinds of people over the years.

In fact, she befriended some of these supporters in Inspector Koo, episode 3. For every target that K acquired, she purchased a new special edition fairy tale and stored it in her secret hiding spot. There seemed to be some connection between fairytales and the reason why K killed. This reason is something that Kyung Yi is expected to uncover in upcoming episodes.

Inspector Koo airs on JTBC within South Korea and can be streamed on Netflix by international audiences.

