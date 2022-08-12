Who are Howard Stern's parents? Radio host opens up on death of his father

Radio host Howard Stern has recently revealed the news of his father's death, Ben Stern, who passed away at the age of 99. In a recent interview with Dan's Papers, Stern opened up about losing his father and shared new information regarding the ways in which the passing of his father influenced his artistic endeavors.

Howard Stern's father, Ben Stern, was a successful sound engineer. While not much is known about his mother, Ray Stern, she and Ben have been on Stern's The Howard Stern Show several times.

In the interview with Dan's Papers, Stern revealed:

"Corwith Barns. I’ve done a bunch of smaller paintings of the barns but this one is a larger size. The barns are no longer there but I photographed them many times, and I’m doing a big painting that hopefully captures every broken board on that fading structure."

The radio host further said:

"I lost my father recently, he was 99 years old. Not sure how old those barns were, but I feel like painting the barns is honoring him and all those growing older and then gone."

Everything to know about Howard Stern's parents Ben Stern and Ray Stern

Stern recently revealed that his father, Ben Stern, passed away at the age of 99. Ben Stern was born in Warsaw, but his family moved to Mogilnica. Ben attended school from 1933 to 1939 while managing the family's liquor store with his mother.

Fans of The Howard Stern Show have long been curious about his parents, who have frequently appeared on his radio show since Howard's early days.

While Ben worked as a successful sound engineer, his wife, Ray, worked as an office clerk. However, she later started her career as an inhalation therapist.

Tracie Marrow @Tloves2eat Just heard Howard Stern's father Ben died. Hitting me hard. I guess after years of hearing him (and about him) on the radio I feel like I knew him. RIP Mr. Stern Just heard Howard Stern's father Ben died. Hitting me hard. I guess after years of hearing him (and about him) on the radio I feel like I knew him. RIP Mr. Stern https://t.co/wDbEeS4X1x

The radio host did not reveal the reason behind Ben Stern's death. However, oftentimes, Howard spoke about Ben Stern on his show. In one of the episodes, Howard noted that his father was distant when he was a kid. The media personality said:

"It’s not that I didn’t feel loved by my father, but my father never had a sense of fun, he just never had fun.”

In February 2022, Howard revealed that his mother, Ray Stern, was not doing well due to medical issues. While he did not offer details, Stern seemed to be denoting that the issues were significant and serious. On the same episode of The Howard Stern Show, the doting son noted:

"It rips my heart out. I don't want my mom to be uncomfortable. I just want to fix her... I'm so tired and exhausted. Think of five other words for exhausted and tired and that's what I am... I'm so depressed. I mentioned this on the air yesterday that my mom's not doing well. She's just in a lot of pain, you know? Physical pain."

In Howard's 2019 book, Howard Stern Comes Again, the host revealed that his mother Ray was his favorite guest on his show. He wonderfully noted that his mother was great at answering his edgy questions.

Netizens react to Ben Stern's passing away

Fans of The Howard Stern Show have often looked forward to Ben Stern and Ray Stern's brief cameos. They are well-acquainted with the dynamics between Ben and Ray and their son, as well as the numerous inside jokes that run in the Stern family.

Following the news of Ben Stern's death, many people took to Twitter to express their condolences.

During one of the segments from his show, the radio personality explained how he and his wife, Beth, visited his parents amid the pandemic. Howard also noted that his father had been in and out of the hospital due to various health-related issues.

Answering his fans about why his parents were not available to sit for his radio show, Stern noted that his parents were too old to come to shoot or call him when the show was on.

Nothing about Ben Stern's date of passing away or his funeral has been revealed. He is survived by his wife, Ray Stern, son, Howard Stern, and daughter-in-law, Beth Stern.

