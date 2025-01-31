Who was Iga Obrycka? Dave Portnoy mourns sudden death of Barstool's Nashville General Manager

On January 30, 2025, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy took to X to announce the demise of Iga Obrycka, the general manager of Barstool Nashville. According to her obituary online, the 28-year-old was known for her leadership role at Barstool Sports, with a focus on marketing and management. She was also the chief marketing officer for the Stanton & Bowery Hospitality group.

Dubbing Iga's demise as "more sad news in Barstool Family," Dave Portnoy tweeted:

"We suddenly lost Iga Obrycka this week. Iga basically ran our Bar group for us. If you ever went to Barstool Nashville you probably saw her there. I would have hired her for any position she wanted at our company because she was that smart and driven. Just incredibly sad news and another cruel reminder not to take a minute for granted. RIP Iga"

The late Barstool Nashville general manager's obituary on the Funeral Memories website mentions that she was responsible for overseeing daily operations at the digital media company, along with coordinating events, drawing large crowds, and managing the venue.

The obituary also mentioned that Iga's "leadership and vision helped turn Barstool Nashville into a hub for entertainment, sports fans, and social gatherings," and that she managed in-house marketing strategies for promotional events. The writer of the obituary, Lailah Martins, added that Obrycka's "ability to cultivate a lively and welcoming atmosphere" made her a key figure in Barstool Nashville's success.

More details about the late Barstool Nashville general manager Iga Obrycka, explored

According to her obituary on the USA Funeral Home website dated January 29, 2025, the late Iga Obrycka was born in Poland and her family immigrated to the US in the early 2000s. Then, in 2010, she founded IGA Inc., making the brand popular for delivering efficient services and products to its clients.

After spending around nine years in New York City, managing venues and events for the Tao Group Hospitality, Iga moved to Nashville in 2020. After making the move, she initially worked at the Twelve Thirty Club as a reservation manager and was also the club's membership director for a year.

Then, she handled finance for a Ferrari dealership in Nashville, before deciding to pursue her passion in athletics and pop culture.

Iga Obrycka joined Barstool Nashville on June 23, 2023, as per Times Now on January 31. After she became a part of the Barstool team, their Instagram account grew by 63K followers. Posting a tribute on the occasion of her demise, Barstool Nashville's Instagram page shared multiple images of Iga, calling her the "leader, heart, and soul of Barstool Nashville." The caption of the post read:

"Our heart goes out to her family, those that she was born into and those of us she chose to be in her life. There will never be another like her and she will be with us always."

Barstool Nashville also mentioned:

"At the right time, we will hold a celebration of life that we hope she’ll look down on and smile, and you are all welcome. Rest easy Iga. Your memory will live on forever."

The exact details concerning Iga Obrycka’s demise have not been disclosed yet. Moreover, her colleagues and families have maintained their privacy at the time. Earlier in January 2025, Barstool Sports also witnessed the passing away of Jonathan Stanko as he lost his life to cancer at the age of 32, as per the New York Post on January 30.

