Who is the Ikea employee from TikTok? Everything to know about the ‘angry retail guy’ starring in Cocaine Bear

TikTok comedian Scott Seiss, a former Ikea employee, is tearing the internet apart after fans spotted him in the trailer for the upcoming movie Cocaine Bear. Scott has made his name among the TikTok crowd as the ‘angry retail guy.’

The 28-year-old comedian is also sometimes referred to as the Ikea guy. Scott’s hilarious and relatable rant videos of him working as a retail worker in Ikea went viral not long ago. When some of his fans noticed his brief appearance in the Cocaine Bear trailer, they took Twitter by storm, asking if it really was Scott in the teaser.

Scott appears in his TikTok videos with a ‘90s mustache, hanging an employee ID around his neck, and sarcastically breaking down his passive-aggressive encounters with customers. He complains about the dullness and frustration of working at a retail store and says things that most employees would very much relate to. The dramatic music played in the background during the climax adds to the humor.

In one of his viral videos, Seiss imitates how customers at a retail store sometimes say,

“You just lost yourself a customer.”

Scott then delivers his retort with a sneering tone,

“You think I own this business? You think I own Ikea? I’m a part time employee half way through a two-week notice, I don’t give a s***.”

Does Scott still work at Ikea?

According to reports, Scott worked at an Ikea call center located in White Marsh back in 2016. However, he started making these rant videos on TikTok after leaving the job in 2019. Scott currently works for a PBS affiliate in New York, where he handles social media.

Scott graduated from Eastern Technical High School in Essex. He also attended the University of Maryland Baltimore County. In 2019, after leaving his job as a retail employee at Ikea, Scott moved to Bloomfield, New Jersey. He wanted to be near New York so that he could pursue his dream of being a successful comedian and actor.

The ‘angry retail guy’ has been performing as a stand-up comedian across the USA. He was given the title of 'Best New DMV Comedian' for Broken Diamond Comedy in 2017. Scott was also one of the finalists in the Laughing Devil Cup Comedy Competition that was held in New York in 2018.

Scott’s angry retailer sketches have helped him gain over 1.6 million TikTok followers.

Coincidentally Scott’s wife, Amanda has also worked in a retail store in the past. Seiss shared that before filming or posting his retail sketches on TikTok, he often takes advice from his wife. Scott said,

“She makes sure that it feels truthful to the retail experience. I see her reaction to see if the videos are funny enough to post.”

"Wait is that Scott the ANGRY RETAIL GUY?!?!?": Netizens on former Ikea employee Scott Seiss' cameo in Cocaine Bear trailer

Cocaine Bear is an upcoming film from the American director and actress Elizabeth Banks. With its trailer dropping on Thursday, December 1, some fans recognized the paramedic from the first few seconds of the trailer to be the ‘angry retail guy’. To confirm it, one of them shared the trailer on their tweet and asked if it is ‘Scott the angry retail guy’.

The scene in the trailer is of Scott, who is a paramedic and visits a house upon getting a call. Scott and his colleague enter the house and see everything broken and messed up. He then opens the door to a room and sees a bear coming out of a dark corner. Scott carefully closes the door trying not to make much noise or movement and tells his partner they should get out of there. But then the bear breaks the door open and Scott falls on the ground with the door as a shield between himself and the bear.

During the last part of the trailer, Scott appears again as it shows him and his colleagues rushing down the road in an ambulance with an open door, as the wild bear chases them.

Fans who already knew Scott from his TikTok sketches rejoiced about his movie debut. Scott himself confirmed this in his tweet, saying:

“I told y’all I was in #CoaineBear.”

His fans and followers have left their comments under the tweet expressing how they’re all eager for the movie and excited about seeing Scott on the big screen.

