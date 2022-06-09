Who are Inchworm Bandits and what did they do? ID's Crimes Gone Viral to revisit Texas robbers' story

Investigation Discovery's (ID) upcoming episode of Crimes Gone Viral will focus on the robbery gang Inchworm Bandits, who were in the news in November 2018.

Titled Brazen Bandits, the episode will air on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Read further ahead to learn more about the Inchworm Bandits and their actions ahead of Crimes Gone Viral's upcoming episode.

ID's Crimes Gone Viral: Who are Inchworm Bandits and what did they do?

Inchworm Bandits are an infamous group of robbers who were in the news following the burglary of a Texas restaurant named Piggy's Kitchen & Bar in November 2018.

Security camera footage revealed three people sneaking into the kitchen of the restaurant, evidently looking to dodge the CCTV.

The video shows the trio crawling, one behind the other, from the dining room into the kitchen. All three were wearing hoodies and trying to hide their faces.

The group allegedly smashed the front window before making their way into the restaurant. They reportedly stole $450 of tip money that was to be paid to the servers of the restaurant who worked during the weekend. The total damage caused is estimated to be around $2,000.

According to Inside Edition, the staff of the restaurant nicknamed the gang Inchworm Bandits, referring to their MO.

Piggy's Kitchen & Bar, located in the city of Houston, Texas, was reportedly burglarized three times. However, managers at the restaurant said the burglary was carried out quite differently on the previous two occasions. The last time, the perpetrators used a sledgehammer and crowbar to steal some tequila from the restaurant.

ID's Crimes Gone Viral

Investigation Discovery's Crimes Gone Viral examines several crimes caught on camera that have gone viral on the internet. It features actual footage of the crime and interviews with those connected to the case.

The official synopsis of the show on Investigation Discovery reads:

''Crimes Gone Viral takes viewers inside the riveting stories behind shocking crimes that go viral. From business security cameras to home surveillance cameras, and cell phone cameras--someone is almost always watching.''

Viewers can expect an in-depth examination of various crimes with the help of compelling details put together by experts. Fans of true crime dramas and docuseries should not miss out on this one.

