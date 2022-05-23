Who is incoming Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's partner? All about Jodie Haydon as she sets up to be next First Lady

After Labor's victory in the federal election, Anthony Albanese's two-year partner Jodie Haydon will become Australia's next "First Lady."

Anthony told Jodie after winning the PM post:

"Thank you for coming into my life and sharing this journey."

After Julia Gillard and her partner, Tim Mathieson, in 2013, Jodie Haydon, 43, and Anthony Albanese will be the second unmarried couple to be given the keys to the Prime Minister's homes.

Ms Haydon, who has been dating Mr Albanese, 59, since 2020, has previously stated that if he is elected, she will continue to work.

The new OM said:

"I want to bring Australians together. I want to seek our common purpose and promote unity and optimism, not fear and division."

Albanese is known as a supporter of Australia's free healthcare system, an advocate for the LGBT community, a republican, and a die-hard rugby league lover.

What is known about Anthony Albanese's partner, Jodie Haydon?

The latter supported the politician throughout his six-week campaign for becoming Prime Minister.

Jodie Haydon was raised on the NSW Central Coast by schoolteacher parents. She dropped out of university to pursue a career in the superannuation industry before taking on a new role as the NSW Public Service Association's women's officer in February this year.

She currently resides in Sydney and has appeared alongside Anthony Albanese at various points throughout the campaign.

Ms Haydon, who has never been married or had children, claimed she wasn't searching for a relationship but realized she loved Mr Albanese after he was injured in a vehicle accident in January 2021.

Albanese was taken to the hospital for X-rays after a Range Rover rammed his Toyota, but he averted a major injury.

She said:

"As I jumped in the ambulance and saw Anthony, I knew then the depth of my feelings towards him."

The pair met at a function just over two years ago when Mr Albanese asked the audience if there were any South Sydney Rabbitohs fans in the room, to which Ms Haydon responded in the affirmative.

"That's how it started," Albanese said after the two met over beers at a Newtown brewery close to both their homes in Sydney's inner-west.

G a y l e W i l l i a m s @GayleWilliams53

mol.im/a/10541651 Meet Anthony Albanese's girlfriend after marriage breakup…the snaps were taken as Mr Albanese and Ms Haydon conducted their first interview together just three months out from the looming election, where women's votes could prove decisive. Meet Anthony Albanese's girlfriend after marriage breakup…the snaps were taken as Mr Albanese and Ms Haydon conducted their first interview together just three months out from the looming election, where women's votes could prove decisive. mol.im/a/10541651

The couple kept a low profile until they were captured kissing and were catapulted into the spotlight. Since Julia Gillard, Anthony Albanese is the only unmarried Prime Minister to receive the keys to the Lodge.

Albanese will be the first divorced prime minister after his 30-year marriage to former NSW deputy premier Ms Carmel Tebbutt ended in 2019.

Mr Albanese and Ms Haydon do not now live together. During Mr Albanese's time as Opposition Leader, he lived in Marrickville, while Ms Haydon lived in Stanmore.

Pablo Viñales @pablovinales #ausvotes The Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese arrives to cast his vote in Marrickville. Alongside partner Jodie Haydon and son Nathan. Of course, Toto is here too. @SBSNews The Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese arrives to cast his vote in Marrickville. Alongside partner Jodie Haydon and son Nathan. Of course, Toto is here too. @SBSNews #ausvotes https://t.co/cUT0E0Fshq

However, he has not said whether he will establish himself in The Lodge in Canberra, as is customary, or whether he will follow Scott Morrison's approach and base himself at Kirribilli House.

Interestingly, since World War 2, Labor has been elected from the opposition only four times in Australia.

Edited by Ravi Iyer