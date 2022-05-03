The Voice (AU) slammed for labelling a contestant "K-pop obsessed" after singing BTS's hitmaker 'Butter' 

The Voice (AU) witnessed the stardom of a K-pop fan who absolutely nailed her performance on the world-famous K-pop boy band BTS’s hitmaker track, Butter. The show’s contestant, Amber Reid, made the audience groove to the beat and stunned the judges with her powerful vocals.

Soon enough, the show’s social media team took to The Voice (AU)'s official Twitter account and posted a video of Amber’s smooth-like-butter performance. However, the caption of the post might have triggered K-pop fans and sent them into a fury.

The caption reads:

"This K-pop obsessed vocalist, Amber Reid, sure has got pipes! #TheVoiceAU."

Fans are stating that the words “K-pop obsessed” shouldn’t have been mentioned nor was it necessary to state it.

The Voice (AU) contestant Amber Reid makes judges slam their buttons during BTS's Butter cover performance

For The Voice (AU)’s 2022 blind auditions, Reid styled herself in the global K-pop sensation BTS’s signature purple color and performed the group’s summer hitmaker track Butter. Her unique and fresh take on the song had the audience cheering and dancing, and left the judges slamming their "I Want You" button.

After successfully winning three out of four judges before her song could end, Reid explained why she chose to perform a K-pop song, especially Butter. She stated:

"I’m a massive fan of BTS and K-Pop and the whole genre. I think it’s got so much to offer the music industry at the moment. And I think it’s so full of energy, and Butter is such a positive song, it’s just something that’s so needed in society today, so I wanted to bring it to the table and make the room full of energy."

From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, Reid’s performance has blown up everywhere. Fans loved her performance, but not everyone was happy with The Voice (AU)’s Twitter account describing her performance.

Fan reactions on The Voice (AU)'s post

Many fans are stating that the phrase “K-pop obsessed” is problematic, which indicates fanatical K-pop teenage girls. They feel that the term is diminishing Redi’s talent and shaping her, and other K-pop enthusiasts to fit the ongoing, negative perception of K-pop fans.

Kristina ⁷ 🧈 🌌ᴾᵀᴰ loving these seven amazing men @LivLaughBTS @TheVoiceAU Seriously?! She was amazing but you just diminished her performance by calling her obsessed with k-pop. Why can’t you understand that just because we love an artist doesn’t mean we are obsessed. Do better @TheVoiceAU Seriously?! She was amazing but you just diminished her performance by calling her obsessed with k-pop. Why can’t you understand that just because we love an artist doesn’t mean we are obsessed. Do better

˗ˏˋCIRUS⁷✨ @innerchilding7 And she rocked that stage for them to write this caption?

Someone salty on that twt ac admin team @TheVoiceAU She didnt even sing “kpop” she sang a fully English hit single from korean artists BTS?And she rocked that stage for them to write this caption?Someone salty on that twt ac admin team @TheVoiceAU She didnt even sing “kpop” she sang a fully English hit single from korean artists BTS?😭 And she rocked that stage for them to write this caption? Someone salty on that twt ac admin team💀

˗ˏˋCIRUS⁷✨ @innerchilding7 @TheVoiceAU Imagine saying you like songs from Justin bieber so you call her Canadian pop obsessed vocalist- @TheVoiceAU Imagine saying you like songs from Justin bieber so you call her Canadian pop obsessed vocalist-

lau⁷ @jvnggkuk @TheVoiceAU the caption was very unnecessary and wrong, any way armys are so talented @TheVoiceAU the caption was very unnecessary and wrong, any way armys are so talented

Kiz🌑 @_kizzy_h @oursopewxrld @jvnggkuk @TheVoiceAU Football fans are praised for being loyal to a team and supporting them by spending thousands on tickets to see them play, god FORBID someone likes a music group though, then they’re just obsessed🫡 @oursopewxrld @jvnggkuk @TheVoiceAU Football fans are praised for being loyal to a team and supporting them by spending thousands on tickets to see them play, god FORBID someone likes a music group though, then they’re just obsessed🫡

Priy@nju @_134340priyanju ..and it's not obsession it's love for good music why people always say obsessed when it comes to BTS music we are not obsessed we love music of BTS like we love other artist ...she did really well if BTS saw this they will love her singing @TheVoiceAU Amber is amazing..and it's not obsession it's love for good music why people always say obsessed when it comes to BTS music we are not obsessed we love music of BTS like we love other artist ...she did really well if BTS saw this they will love her singing @TheVoiceAU Amber is amazing 💜 ..and it's not obsession it's love for good music why people always say obsessed when it comes to BTS music we are not obsessed we love music of BTS like we love other artist ...she did really well if BTS saw this they will love her singing

Fans have also pointed out, BTS’s Butter is an English-language pop song and not a Korean-language pop track. They stated that Reid is much more than a “K-obsessed fan” and can’t wait to see what she does next on The Voice (AU).

Meanwhile, Amber Reid is a 23-year-old singer from Perth, Australia, who has found online fame in recent years on TikTok, with her pop culture clips amassing more than 17 million likes.

Riding on the back of the global K-pop phenomenon and expressing her love for the genre on several occasions, Reid amassed 510,000 followers on the video-focused platform.

Edited by Khushi Singh