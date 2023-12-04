Who is Internet Historian? Plagiarism drama explored amid Hbomberguy's revelations about 'Man in Cave' creator 

New Zealand YouTuber Internet Historian got blasted on YouTube yesterday after being accused of plagiarism. In a gripping three-hour long video, fellow content creator Hbomberguy exposed the former’s sensational Man in Cave documentary for being ripped off from a Mental Floss article.

At the time of writing this article, Internet Historian had not addressed Hbomberguy’s revelations.

Harris Michael Brewis, best known as Hbomberguy online, is a British YouTuber who frequently uploads video essays. He has amassed nearly 1.5 million subscribers on his channel. Yesterday, he uploaded a video, titled Plagiarism and You(Tube), where he questioned Internet Historian about his most popular video- Man in Cave, which details American explorer Floyd Collins getting trapped in a cave.

Expand Tweet

Hbomberguy revealed that the iconic Man in Cave video had been taken down by YouTube after receiving a copyright claim by Pro Sportority. In his engaging video, Hbomberguy alleged that Internet Historian had stolen content from Mental Floss’ The 1925 Cave Rescue That Captivated the Nation article, written by Lucas Reilly. Hbomberguy also listed several lines from Reilly’s article that was repeated in Internet Historian’s video.

The YouTuber also revealed that the Man in Cave video had been reuploaded numerous times after being taken down by YouTube. Speaking about the alleged plagiarism occurrence, Hbomberguy said:

“Right now he looks like a plagiarist and a liar and a coward who’s willing to ruin his own video and let it gather dust unlisted in the corner to try and hide what he did.”

At the time of writing this article, the Man in Cave (Reuploaded) video remained on Internet Historian’s YouTube channel. The video had amassed nearly two million views at the time of writing this article.

Internet Historian’s real name is Anthony McCormack

According to YouTube Fandom, McCormack garnered immense traction online after making a documentary about 4Chan users raiding GameStop in January 2017.

Since then, he has created numerous videos about world happenings and pop culture events, including his most popular videos, The Fall of 76, The Failure of Dashcon I The world’s first Tumblr convention, The Great iPhone Massacre, and The Cost of Concordia, amongst others.

McCormack has garnered a massive following of over four million subscribers on YouTube, as netizens are fans of his deadpan and sarcastic explanations, which are often laid with stock photos. Not only are followers thoroughly entertained by his descriptive documentaries, they also enjoy his advertisements of NordVPN, Raid Shadow Legends, and Raycon, amongst others.

Aside from his main channel, he also has a second YouTube page, titled "Internet Historian: Incognito Mode" where he posts behind the scenes videos and Q&A content.

Netizens left divided after Internet Historian gets accused of plagiarism

X (formerly Twitter) users got into an intense discussion about Hbomberguy's revelations. While some believed that McCormack deserved to seemingly get canceled from the internet, ardent fans announced that they would continue to watch his videos. A few tweets regarding the controversy read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As mentioned prior, McCormack had not addressed Hbomberguy's critique at the time of writing this article. Those who wish to watch Hbomberguy’s analysis of the Man in Cave video, they can find it at the 1:25:34 mark in the Plagiarism and You(Tube) video.