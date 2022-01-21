Who is Ion Overman? 'Madea Goes to Jail' star indicted over $3 million PPP loan fraud 

American actress Ion Overman has been charged for fraud by the United States Department of Justice.

The Madea Goes to Jail actress is one of the 19 people indicted in Georgia for defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for over a total of $3 million.

As per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Overman and the other individuals are linked to an Atlanta businessman named Mark C. Mason Jr.

Mason Jr. has been charged with helping people with their loan applications based on false information and with receiving a "success fee" of 2-5 percent for each approved loan.

Some of the other famous people include Carlos Stephens (music producer and consultant of Master P and Little Romeo fame), Marvin Lewton (of OG Shadi Powers), and Dale Godboldo (an actor who starred in The People V. OJ Simpson, Thor, and The Year Of The Dog).

The indictment stated that the defendants worked together with Mason Jr. to fabricate IRS Form 941 documents with falsified payroll numbers for the purpose of submitting them to PPP lenders.

A defendant who worked for the IRS was even accused of providing Mason Jr. with signed PPP loan applications lacking information regarding employment numbers, average pay, and loan amounts.

Despite the fact that some of the entertainers named in the indictment live across the country, they all deal with Mason Jr., who is based in Atlanta. Therefore, they are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Georgia.

Who is Ion Overman?

Ion Overman was born in 1976 in Los Angeles, and her mother is an African-American while her father is English.

In 1995, after graduating from the University of California, she landed her first acting role in the film The Walking Dead.

The actress rose to fame for playing the role of Linda, Josh's corrupt fiancee, in Tyler Perry's directorial film Madea Goes to Jail. The movie had a box office collection of over $90 million. She is also known for playing the character of Candace in Showtime's series The L Word.

Her other acting credits in popular shows include Ghost Whisperer, Desperate Housewives, Two and a Half Men, and NCIS.

Also Read Article Continues below

Overman and other accused in the indictments have still not made a public statement regarding the fraud allegations.

Edited by Shaheen Banu