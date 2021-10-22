Who is Andrés Tovar? All about Maite Perroni's new boyfriend

Maite Perroni and Andrés Tovar have recently confirmed their relationship through social media. The two shared a few pictures together on their Instagram accounts.

Perroni and Tovar had previously denied claims of being romantically involved with each other. They mentioned in an interview that they preferred not to talk about it.

The pair have now stated that their lawyers allowed them to make their relationship public. They even said that they have been victims of manipulation, blackmail, and harassment and how it disturbed their lives.

Maite Perroni and Andrés Tovar’s relationship started over 20 years ago as good friends. She was previously in a relationship with Chilean musician and producer Koko Stambuk from 2013 to 2020.

Perroni is currently a resident of Los Angeles.

Everything about Maite Perroni’s new boyfriend

Maite Perroni attends "Doblemente Embarazada" Mexico City premiere at Cinepolis Plaza Carso on December 16, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Image via Getty Images)

Andrés Tovar is a 39-year-old producer and filmmaker from Mexico and was born on September 3, 1993. He has made several films in the last few years.

Tovar does not have a Wikipedia page, and so details related to his parents and education remain unknown for now. His net worth is estimated to be around $13 million.

Tovar has his own audiovisual company that produces independent projects for various television stations. He has also been in charge of many television projects in the United States and was a part of ABC’s adaptation of Uggly Betty.

Andrés has worked at Televisa in productions like Heroes del Norte 2 and Gossip Girl Acapulco and is currently in charge of the morning program, Sale el Sol de Imagen Television.

He was previously in a relationship with actress Claudia Martin and they tied the knot in 2019. Unfortunately, the marriage did not last long and the couple announced their separation earlier this year.

Tovar and Martin’s separation was the subject of controversy since it was believed to have happened because of infidelity. A rumor also mentioned that the information was provided by Martin and Maite Perroni’s ex-boyfriend, Koko Stambuk.

