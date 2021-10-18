How much is Betty Lynn worth? Thelma Lou from 'The Andy Griffith Show' passes away at 95

Popular actress Betty Lynn recently passed away at 95. She was well-known for her role as Thelma Lou on The Andy Griffith Show.

Lynn's death was confirmed by The Andy Griffith Museum. They mentioned it on their website and said she passed away on October 16. A private burial will take place in Culver City, California, and a memorial date will be announced later.

Her colleagues expressed their grief and said that had lost a talented person. The Executive Director of the Surry Arts Council and a friend and colleague of Lynn's, Tanya Jones, said it was an honor to work with Lynn and be her friend for many years.

Betty Lynn's net worth explored

Born on August 29, 1926, Elizabeth Ann Theresa Lynn was a well-known actress and appeared in several films during the 1940s and 1950s.

According to celebritynetworth.com, Betty Lynn's net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. However, detailed information about her assets is yet to be revealed.

She was a familiar face in Hollywood, and her wealth was the result of her successful career as an actress.

Betty purchased a house in Los Angeles in 1950 and stayed with her mother and grandparents for many years. She did not get married and mentioned once that she was engaged.

The star initially began her career in radio and was a part of Broadway. She made her film debut in Sitting Pretty, released in 1948, winning a Photoplay Gold Medal for the same.

Lynn then appeared in another film, June Bride, followed by a few more movies. She was a guest star on many television series and played the role of Thelma Lou on The Andy Griffith Show for five years, appearing in 26 episodes.

Betty Lynn's death is a big loss for Hollywood. The exact cause of death has not yet been revealed, and an official statement from family members and friends is still awaited.

