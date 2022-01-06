Who is Iyabo Oko? Confusion prevails over veteran Nollywood actress' apparent death 

Veteran Nigerian actress Iyabo Oko is still alive. The 61-year-old actress was declared dead on January 6 but returned to life three hours later.

The news came to light after her daughter Bisi Aisha announced on Instagram that the actress had passed away late at night on January 5.

Taking to Instagram, Aisha posted several posts mourning the loss of her mother.

"My mum is gone. Rest well mummy. May ur soul Rest In Peace mummy."

However, the next morning, on January 6, she updated the admirers of Oko that her mother is alive and moved her hand three hours after being pronounced dead.

Actress Foluke Daramola-Salako also confirmed the news of Iyabo Oko's passing away but later updated regarding her health status.

She shared a screenshot of her chat with Bisi Aisha, where the latter told her that her mother is okay.

The actress also confirmed that Oko is now at the hospital receiving treatment.

Who is Iyabo Oko?

A veteran of Nollywood, Iyabo Oko is a Yoruba actress. Her real name is Sidikat Odukanwi. Her nicknames include Apoti Aje and Sisi Mama.

Born in 1960 in Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State in Nigeria, it was during her secondary school days that Iyabo ran away from home to join a theater group.

It was while she was working as an actress that she eventually completed her secondary school education. Her father had died by the time she became famous, but her mother was alive to watch her achievements in the acting industry.

Once her career took off, she started appearing in Nollywood films and joined Oga Bello’s theater group in Lagos. She rose to fame after starring in the film Oko, produced by Oga Bello.

Her acting credits also include starring in Adesoro, Idunnu Okan, Mayowa, Okobo Dimeji, etc.

A report surfaced in 2018 saying that the veteran actress had gone abroad for immediate treatment in 2016 after suffering from a medical condition.

In an interview, Iyabo Oko claimed to have lost a lot of weight after returning to Nigeria because she was advised to reduce stress-inducing activities. She also revealed that she might take an indefinite break from the movie industry to help her recuperate.

A Special Recognition Award was given to Iyabo Oko in 2016 for her exceptional contribution to the growth of Nigeria's movie industry.

