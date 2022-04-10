Who was Jack Higgins? Tributes pour in as 'The Eagle Has Landed' author passes away at 92

British writer Jack Higgins, the author of The Eagle Has Landed and other bestselling novels, has passed away at the age of 92.

The news was confirmed by publisher HarperCollins, who said that the author was at his residence on the English Channel island of Jersey, surrounded by his family during the time of his death.

HarperCollinsUK @HarperCollinsUK It is with great sadness that HarperCollins shares the news that Henry Patterson, most commonly known to the general public by the pseudonym Jack Higgins, has died at the age of ninety-two, at home in Jersey and surrounded by his family. Our thoughts are with them at this time. It is with great sadness that HarperCollins shares the news that Henry Patterson, most commonly known to the general public by the pseudonym Jack Higgins, has died at the age of ninety-two, at home in Jersey and surrounded by his family. Our thoughts are with them at this time. https://t.co/UBCyqxz3lF

In an official statement made out by the chief executive officer of HarperCollins, Charlie Redmayne, said that the author's death marked the "end of an era."

“I’ve been a fan of Jack Higgins for longer than I can remember. He was a classic thriller writer: instinctive, tough, relentless."

He also applauded the late author's work.

“The Eagle Has Landed and his other Liam Devlin books, his later Sean Dillon series, and so many others were and remain absolutely unputdownable.”

Following news of Jack Higgins' death, Twitter users began expressing their thoughts and prayers for the deceased author.

Osama Naim @OsamaNaim7

Your life was full of suspense, creative imagination and a clear example of respect for freedom of writing..

#RIP Rest in peace #JackHiggins Your life was full of suspense, creative imagination and a clear example of respect for freedom of writing.. Rest in peace #JackHigginsYour life was full of suspense, creative imagination and a clear example of respect for freedom of writing.. #RIP https://t.co/UAqmxu4iMd

SpyHards Podcast @SpyHards Sad to hear Henry Patterson aka Jack Higgins, the author of spy novels like THE EAGLE HAS LANDED and EYE OF THE STORM has passed away at the age of 92. Sad to hear Henry Patterson aka Jack Higgins, the author of spy novels like THE EAGLE HAS LANDED and EYE OF THE STORM has passed away at the age of 92. https://t.co/IehRXoVe0m

Paul Reed @sommecourt Farewell Jack Higgins, and thanks for the book which led to one of the greatest war films ever. Farewell Jack Higgins, and thanks for the book which led to one of the greatest war films ever. https://t.co/OJY1LKAouq

Terry Pratchett 🇺🇦 @terryandrob The Eagle Has Landed; the book that started me reading & an anecdote way too long for Twitter. Jack’s books played out like movies in my brain & at times when I questioned their plots, Terry sharply reminded me that it was about the journey, not the destination. GNU #JackHiggins The Eagle Has Landed; the book that started me reading & an anecdote way too long for Twitter. Jack’s books played out like movies in my brain & at times when I questioned their plots, Terry sharply reminded me that it was about the journey, not the destination. GNU #JackHiggins https://t.co/TULyMz5qdN

Dilip Sarkar MBE @DilipMbe Very sorry to hear that the master novelist Jack Higgins has died, aged 92. I first read ‘The Eagle Has Landed’ when @Sibford School in 1976, and the book absolutely blew me away. RIP. @penswordbooks Very sorry to hear that the master novelist Jack Higgins has died, aged 92. I first read ‘The Eagle Has Landed’ when @Sibford School in 1976, and the book absolutely blew me away. RIP. @penswordbooks https://t.co/phUQB3WhQJ

Jack Carr @JackCarrUSA Jack Higgins



27 July 1929 – 9 April 2022



A former British Army NCO, he authored eighty-five novels and is one of the most successful thriller writers of all time.



Legend Jack Higgins27 July 1929 – 9 April 2022 A former British Army NCO, he authored eighty-five novels and is one of the most successful thriller writers of all time. Legend https://t.co/jy990obfQX

Trevor Baxendale @trevorbaxendale The Eagle Has Landed is rightly his most famous work, and it is wonderful, but Storm Warning is a Jack Higgins masterpiece. Will be rereading this one in hour of his passing. Goodnight, Henry. #JackHiggins The Eagle Has Landed is rightly his most famous work, and it is wonderful, but Storm Warning is a Jack Higgins masterpiece. Will be rereading this one in hour of his passing. Goodnight, Henry. #JackHiggins https://t.co/xavFJ54sTI

HistoryBookChat @Books2Cover

"We all knew, with a rare certainty, that we would be publishing an instant classic."



Henry Patterson known to millions as author Jack Higgins.

1929 - 2022. His literary agent said,"We all knew, with a rare certainty, that we would be publishing an instant classic."Henry Patterson known to millions as author Jack Higgins.1929 - 2022. His literary agent said,"We all knew, with a rare certainty, that we would be publishing an instant classic."Henry Patterson known to millions as author Jack Higgins.1929 - 2022. 🙏 https://t.co/BKtOJbyusK

trisha ashley @trishaashley RIP Jack Higgins, great thriller writer. Many, many years ago I sat next to him at lunch ...and I'm afraid all I remember is that he was very charming and also had on a most beautiful suit. RIP Jack Higgins, great thriller writer. Many, many years ago I sat next to him at lunch ...and I'm afraid all I remember is that he was very charming and also had on a most beautiful suit.

Mark P Lynch @markplynch Sad to hear of the passing of Jack Higgins. A solid craftsman who produced good clean action adventures; he wrote in a concise less-is-more prose style and was generally underappreciated in that respect. He made it look easy. And that's the real trick, you know. Sad to hear of the passing of Jack Higgins. A solid craftsman who produced good clean action adventures; he wrote in a concise less-is-more prose style and was generally underappreciated in that respect. He made it look easy. And that's the real trick, you know.

Johnny Mains Джонні Мейнс 🇺🇦 @ohsinnerman Johnny Mains Джонні Мейнс 🇺🇦 @ohsinnerman When I was a teenager I must have written to Jack Higgins' (Henry Patterson) publishers who were, at the time, Simon & Schuster, about 20 times telling him how much I loved his books and if I could get his autograph. They/he never got back in touch with me. Still love him. When I was a teenager I must have written to Jack Higgins' (Henry Patterson) publishers who were, at the time, Simon & Schuster, about 20 times telling him how much I loved his books and if I could get his autograph. They/he never got back in touch with me. Still love him. https://t.co/yoNF48Qd6D Gutted Henry Patterson has died. His Jack Higgins novels were the first 'adult' books I ever borrowed from Newtown library in my early teens. I devoured them; his writing was always entertaining and it's time to read those Sean Dillon books again. With a heavy heart, Vale. twitter.com/ohsinnerman/st… Gutted Henry Patterson has died. His Jack Higgins novels were the first 'adult' books I ever borrowed from Newtown library in my early teens. I devoured them; his writing was always entertaining and it's time to read those Sean Dillon books again. With a heavy heart, Vale. twitter.com/ohsinnerman/st…

Ed McCardie @mccardiekist twitter.com/harpercollinsu… HarperCollinsUK @HarperCollinsUK It is with great sadness that HarperCollins shares the news that Henry Patterson, most commonly known to the general public by the pseudonym Jack Higgins, has died at the age of ninety-two, at home in Jersey and surrounded by his family. Our thoughts are with them at this time. It is with great sadness that HarperCollins shares the news that Henry Patterson, most commonly known to the general public by the pseudonym Jack Higgins, has died at the age of ninety-two, at home in Jersey and surrounded by his family. Our thoughts are with them at this time. https://t.co/UBCyqxz3lF I absolutely loved Jack Higgins books as a young man. Lost myself in them. Wonderful, inventive story teller. Thank you @ RIP, sir. I absolutely loved Jack Higgins books as a young man. Lost myself in them. Wonderful, inventive story teller. Thank you @ RIP, sir. ❤️ twitter.com/harpercollinsu…

Aldrin DJ @DJ_Aldrin What a classy writer! Loved reading so many of his books. He could bring out a character so magnificently with no sleaze - just pure genius! RIP Jack Higgins #JackHiggins What a classy writer! Loved reading so many of his books. He could bring out a character so magnificently with no sleaze - just pure genius! RIP Jack Higgins #JackHiggins https://t.co/i0SyiQ4J2p

More about Jack Higgins and his work

Higgins, whose birth name was Henry Patterson, was born in England in July 1929. He served in the military before enrolling at the London School of Economics to study sociology.

He taught in the northern city of Leeds and wrote novels in his spare time. His novels started selling modestly in the late 1950s.

The situation changed with the 1975 publication of The Eagle Has Landed, a fictional plot to kidnap the British Prime Minister at the time, Winston Churchill. Higgins recounted a pivotal call from his accountant in a 2010 interview with The Guardian.

“He asked me what I wanted to get out of my writing. I replied that I wasn’t really sure, before adding as a joke it would be nice to make a million by the time I retired. He then said: ‘Well you’re a bloody fool. Because you’ve just earned that much this week. So what are you going to do about it?’”

Due to high tax rates in 1970s, he was urged to leave England and reside in Jersey with his family.

Following the release of the 1976 film adaption, The Eagle Has Landed grew in popularity. The film, which was a box office hit, starred Michael Caine, Donald Sutherland, and Robert Duvall.

He wrote nearly 80 novels, mostly under the alias Jack Higgins. Some of Higgins' other works included The Eagle Has Flown, Angel of Death, Day of Reckoning, and A Darker Place.

The novels have sold over 250 million copies and have been translated into dozens of languages, according to his publisher's website.

Higgins is survived by his wife, Denise, and four kids from his last marriage.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan