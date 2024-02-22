Who is Jack Krawczyk? Product Lead's tweets surface online amid Google Gemini backlash 

Recently, Google Gemini, the company's AI image generator and chatbot, came under fire after claims arose online that the app was turning white historical characters into people of color allegedly to endorse diversity, as reported by Silicon Angle.

Gemini was said to misinterpret personalities from the founding fathers of the USA to the Popes throughout history, Vikings, and even popular Canadian players.

In the wake of the controversy, Gemini’s Product Lead Jack Krawczyk’s alleged racist tweets have gone viral. For instance, in an April 13, 2018 post, he wrote on X:

“White privilege is f*cking real. Don’t be an a*shole and act guilty about it – do your part in recognizing bias at all levels of egregious.”

Similar tweets were unearthed by netizens claiming Google Gemini’s latest scandal was influenced by Jack Krawczyk.

All you need to know about Google Gemini’s product lead

According to his LinkedIn bio, Krawczyk is the Senior Director of Product at Google, a role he has been serving since February 2020. He currently works on Gemini Experiences, before which he handled Google Assistants and was a part of the Chrome Extension and Google DeepMind teams.

Based in San Francisco, California, Krawczyk has also worked as the Vice President of Product Management at WeWork, the Head of Product at UnitedMasters, an Entrepreneur in Residence at Accel Partners, and an advisor at VSCO, in the past.

Plus, he volunteered as a board member for the nonprofit Bring Change to Mind and attended various tech meets. Krawczyk has several patents and awards to his name, including 2014 Forbes 30 Under 30.

Polish by origin, Krawczyk earned his bachelor’s in science degree in Information Systems from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. According to Men’s Health, he is married with two kids.

Exploring the reactions surrounding Jack Krawczyk’s posts

In the wake of the allegations against Gemini, Jack Krawczyk’s posts over the years have also been discovered by Twitteratti, making social media users question whether he is responsible for promoting diversity the wrong way.

X account @LeftismForU compiled multiple tweets of Jack from 2018 through 2021. In them, Krawczyk was asking people to "recognize the bias” around them.

A compilation of Jack Krawczyk's tweets. (Image via X/ LeftismForU)

He was also acknowledging it as a part of American life. In one post, dated June 22, 2018, he wrote:

“This is America where racism is the #1 value our populace seeks to uphold above all…”

In the wake of such revelations, Jack Krawczyk has been at the receiving end of backlash from social media users Google Gemini.

Krawczyk has not commented on the issue specifically, but he wrote a clarification on the ongoing Google Gemini controversy on X:

“We are aware that Gemini is offering inaccuracies in some historical image generation depictions, and we are working to fix this immediately. As part of our AI principles, we design our image generation capabilities to reflect our global user base, and we take representation and bias seriously.”

He also attached a link to the Google AI Principles and Responsibilities and added that their primary focus was on open-ended prompts, while they will “further tune to accommodate” the nuances required for historical contexts. He thanked the users for their feedback and encouraged them to continue.

Silicon Angle reported that the product lead told the press that teams were “working to improve these kinds of depictions immediately,” and while it was meant to represent the global population, Google Gemini was clearly “missing the mark” in the current context.

