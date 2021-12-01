Who was Jacqueline Avant? Clarence Avant's wife shot and killed in home invasion robbery

Clarence Avant and his wife Jacqueline Avant were the victims of a home invasion robbery which led to the death of Jacqueline. TMZ reported that Jacqueline was shot and killed and was 81 years old at the time of death.

The incident happened at the Trousdale Estates in Beverly Hills. Law enforcement said the Beverly Hills Police Department received a call related to a home invasion at 2.30 AM. The caller said that someone had been shot, and while cops arrived, Jacqueline was being taken to the hospital.

Clarence Avant’s family source stated that people broke into the house and fired shots at Jacqueline while Clarence was still at home. Nicole Avant is their daughter, and she is married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

About Clarence Avant’s wife in brief

Jacqueline Avant was the president of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group for the South Central Community Child Care Center. She was also the entertainment chairman of the NOW benefit auction and dinner dance and NOW membership.

Jacqueline was a member of the board of directors of UCLA’s International Student Center. She shared a net worth of around $50 million with her husband, Clarence.

Although she is known as the wife of Clarence Avant, details related to her date of birth, family, and educational background currently remain unknown. She also did not have a Wikipedia page.

Jacqueline’s husband is a popular music executive, entrepreneur, and film producer and is mostly known as “The Black Godfather”. Jacqueline and Clarence tied the knot in 1967 and became the parents of two children, Nicole Avant, born in March 1968, and Alexander Du Bois Avant, born in August 1971.

Nicole Avant was a former United States Ambassador to the Bahamas until 2011 and producer of the movie, The Black Godfather, in 2019. Her husband, Ted Sarandos, is the CEO of Netflix and oversees the streaming platform's original programming and entertainment efforts. He became co-chief executive officer and member of Netflix’s board of directors in 2020.

Although reports say that shots were fired at Jacqueline, it is unknown if Clarence Avant was also injured. Clarence’s condition currently remains unknown and more details are yet to be revealed.

