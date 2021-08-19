Who is Jacqueline Toboni? All about "Home and Away" star Kassandra Clementi's fiancé

Actress Kassandra Clementi is now engaged to her longtime girlfriend Jacqueline Toboni. Jacqueline proposed to Kassandra Clementi on a romantic getaway. The actors shared the good news on August 18 on Instagram. Toboni shared the pictures from the day of the proposal and the caption reads,

“@kassandraclementi I feel so incredibly lucky to have found such a goofy, smart, funny, kind soul in you. Thank you for making me laugh everyday. I can’t wait to do this forever. Love you x.”

The lineup of pictures had an oceanside snapshot of Clementi before Toboni proposed. Another photo had a red mark on the neck of the Major Crimes actor, which she revealed was brought to her nerves before asking the big question. She noted in the caption that the first photo is right before she proposed.

Kassandra Clementi shared two photos on Instagram. In one of them, she held up her left hand to show off the new ring. She wrote in the caption that Toboni is one of the greatest people she has ever known. The Home and Away actor shared a candid video from home with their dog Finn on her Instagram story, where he was sitting on Toboni’s lap with a tennis ball in his mouth.

Who is Kassandra Clementi’s fiancé?

Jacqueline Toboni is Kassandra Clementi’s fiancé. Born on February 18, 1992 as Jacqueline Rose Driscoll Toboni, she is a well-known actor. She is the youngest among five children.

The 29-year-old graduated from St. Ignatius College Preparatory in 2010 and the University of Michigan in 2014. She studied at various theatre programs that included an apprenticeship at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, and the Movement Theatre Studio in New York.

Toboni played a recurring role as Trubel in NBC drama Grimm from 2014 to 2017 that gained her recognition. She was seen in an episode of Major Crimes in 2015 and five episodes of the anthology series Easy on Netflix in 2016.

Jacqueline appeared as a guest for the eleventh episode’s dinner service in Season 16 of Hell’s Kitchen. It honored contributors from Stand Up to Cancer. She then played the main role of Sarah Finley in The L Word: Generation Q in 2019.

