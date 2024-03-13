Who did Jake Lloyd play in Star Wars? Fortune explored amid concerning psychotic break news

Former actor Jake Lloyd entered a mental health facility last year, where he is recovering. His mother, Lisa, revealed the same while speaking to Scripps News on March 11, 2024. Jake appeared as Anakin Skywalker in the fourth Star Wars film, titled Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

Lisa Lloyd addressed an incident that happened in March 2023 when she was on the way home and Jake suddenly tried to turn off the car. Lisa revealed that Jake also began screaming at one point, and the car was standing in the middle of the road.

The people waiting at the back immediately contacted the cops, and Lisa recalled the same by saying:

"The police got there, and they asked Jake some questions. He was talking to them, but none of it made sense. It was all word salad."

Jake Lloyd was admitted to a rehabilitation facility, where his condition has improved. Lisa additionally stated that her son has started to socialize more, which is a good sign.

Lisa said that Jake has now developed an interest in spending more time with his family members, and the duo has recently watched Wonka together. Lisa addressed the experience and said:

"He really loved it. That was one of the things that we couldn't do when he was off his medication was watch movies. He just didn't have the attention span for it."

Jake Lloyd accumulated some wealth from his acting career: Character in Star Wars and other details

Jake Lloyd was active in the entertainment industry for a brief period and has not appeared in any major films or TV shows since 2001. He portrayed Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, which contributed to his net worth, estimated to be $25,000, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Jake's character was described as one of the most powerful Jedi who was a slave on Tatooine. A few people also believed him to be the chosen one who would help bring balance to the force, and he underwent training for the same.

Anakin's mother, Shmi, was a slave who gave birth to a son without a father. His blood also had thousands of midi-chlorins, and he joined as the Padawan of Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi after the Battle of Naboo. He later led clone troopers as the Jedi General for the Grand Army of the Republic.

Although he stepped down from acting many years ago, his footage frequently appeared in other Star Wars projects, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Furthermore, Jake gave his voice to the same character in five video games of Star Wars. His work as Anakin Skywalker helped him win the Young Artist Award a year after the film was released.

Apart from the Star Wars franchise, Jake's filmography includes the action drama series The Pretender. He even appeared as Mike McCormick in the sports drama film Madison, which grossed around $512,000 at the box office.

Jake's mother, Lisa, revealed the reasons behind Jake Lloyd's exit from the acting industry while speaking to Scripps News. She stated that the negative response to the Star Wars film affected his mental health, and the film was not the specific reason he left acting. She added:

"It didn't have anything to do with 'Star Wars.' It had more to do with our family. And we were going through a divorce. Things were unsettled and kind of rough. And Jake didn't seem to be having a lot of fun auditioning anymore."

Jake Lloyd's mother elaborates on her son's battle with mental health

In her interview with Scripps News, Lisa Lloyd revealed that Jake Lloyd had been struggling with his mental health problems since his high school days. She revealed that he was confused about reality and even refused to complete his homework once for the same reason.

While a doctor hinted that Jake was suffering from bipolar disorder, he joined Columbia College in Chicago, where he skipped classes. Jake once told Lisa that he could sense that he was being followed by a lot of people.

Lisa recalled that Jake's condition took a worse turn over the next few years, and he could hear voices along with visions of individuals with black eyes looking at him. The duo began residing in Indiana, and after a few more sessions of checkups, it was revealed that Jake had paranoid schizophrenia.

"When they finally told hin, it totally threw him off into an even worse depression It was really hard."

Jake Lloyd was later involved in a legal problem where he was arrested while traveling to Canada in 2015. He was in prison for around 10 months since he refused to speak to his mother, and despite repeated requests from Lisa, the authorities did not give Jake the prescribed medicines.

Jake Lloyd eventually got in touch with his mother through a phone call, and the duo shifted to California. However, the problems continued, and Jake reportedly started having hallucinations. His sister Madison also passed away in 2018, and Lisa stated that he was unable to handle the loss. She said:

"Sometimes he would just start saying that he really missed Madison. That's about as much of a conversation as we'd have about it."

Lisa ended by saying that there was no chance that her son would make a comeback in any Star Wars project in the future.