How many siblings does Hailey Bieber have? Family explored in wake of sister, Alaia's arrest

Hailey Bieber's sister Alaia was recently arrested after she was involved in a dispute inside Club Elan in Georgia on February 27, 2024. Apart from Alaia, Hailey has no other siblings except a cousin named Ireland Baldwin. People magazine states that Alaia and Hailey were born to Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Deodato.

A police report related to Alai's arrest states that the incident happened when she went to use a bathroom, which is restricted to be used only by the bar employees. A female bartender reportedly approached Alaia, and the latter said she would change her tampon, as per The Sun.

She did not come out for a long time, but as the bartender went back for another time, she was attacked by Alaia, who hurled a tampon at her. Alaia allegedly refused to leave the place and ended up hitting three more staff members, with one of the security guards being hit in the groin.

The bar owner immediately called the police when the incident happened, and while they managed to take her out of the bar, charges of assault, battery, and trespassing were imposed on her.

Hailey Bieber's parents and siblings: Family explored in detail

Hailey Bieber has gained recognition for her flawless work as a model and television personality. The 27-year-old was born into a huge family, which included her parents and a sibling named Alaia.

As per People magazine, Alaia has also pursued a career similar to her sister's and has been featured on the cover of magazines such as Harper's Bazaar. She additionally struggled with endometriosis in the past and worked over the years to increase awareness about the disease among people.

She addressed her experience in an interview with journalist Sabrina Korber in August 2020, saying that the symptoms were visible when she was in her 20s and had to undergo surgery to remove stage 2 endometriosis from multiple areas.

Hailey Bieber's father, Stephen, is famous in the entertainment industry. He portrayed William F. Cody in the ABC series, The Young Riders and even participated in reality shows like Celebrity Big Brother.

As per Seventeen magazine, the Saturday Night Live star's mother, Kennya Deodato, is a graphic designer. The duo tied the knot in 1990, and apart from that, other details related to Kennya's career and personal life remain unknown.

Hailey Bieber was seen with Justin Bieber while separation rumors trend online

Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin have been in the headlines for some time after the former's father shared a video on his Instagram Story. He wrote on top of the video:

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord."

The video hinted that the pair are getting separated. In between all these, the duo were seen together at a church service in California-based Churchome Church. The couple arrived in a Tesla Cybertruck with Justin wearing a sweatshirt and black scarf. Hailey opted for a yellow argyle sweater and blue baggy jeans.

According to Page Six, Hailey and Justin are reportedly undergoing a private family issue. However, the duo's representatives have not commented anything so far.