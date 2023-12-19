Who is James McCaffrey? Family, projects, and more explored as Rescue Me voice actor dies at 65

Actor James McCaffrey died on Sunday, December 17, 2023, due to cancer at the age of 65. His wife actor Rochelle Boström confirmed the news to Fox Digital and added that she was holding his hand when he breathed his last.

“I was lying next to him and holding his hand when he took his last breath, for which I will forever be grateful. His passing is devastating to so many,” she said.

James McCaffrey rose to fame after his portrayal of Captain Arthur O'Byrne on Fox's New York Undercover. He also received widespread acclaim for his work as Jimmy Keefe in Rescue Me. However, he is best known for voicing the titular antihero in the Max Payne video game series.

How did James McCaffrey die?

James McCaffrey died on December 17 after his battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer that affects the plasma cells, some time ago. However, he never publically spoke about his condition.

According to Mayo Clinic, the medical fraternity has yet to identify the exact cause of the condition, which occurs in three stages. Multiple myeloma weakens the immune system, resulting in infections and kidney issues. It also causes cancerous plasma cells to build up in the bone marrow.

Does James McCaffrey have kids? Family life explored

James McCaffrey was married to actor Rochelle Bostrom, who is best known for her work on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit (1999) and Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus (2006).

They reportedly tied the knot in 2000, and their daughter Tiernan was born shortly after. However, not much is known about her as the couple maintained a low profile about their personal life.

Who plays Max Payne in Max Payne 3? James Mccaffery's projects explored

James McCaffrey made his debut with a supporting role in Bill II, which released in 1983. He soon made a name for himself in the industry with films such as New York’s Finest, Schemes, and Nick and Jane. James McCaffrey appeared in television shows such as Civil Wars, New York Undercover, Viper, and Swift Justice. He also took on roles in White Collar, Suits, Forever, and Bull

However, Rescue Me is considered to be his finest work. The series featured him as James Xavier 'Jimmy' Keefe, a brave firefighter killed in the 9/11 terror strikes.

James was an integral part of the gaming industry. He voiced Max Payne, a DEA agent-turned-vigilante out to avenge his wife and daughter's murders, in the 2001 third-person shooting game of the same name.

The actor reprised his role in Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne (2002) and Max Payne 3 (2012). He also provided the motion capture for the trilogy's third installment.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2020, James stated that he had never played the game as he lacked "proper appreciation" for the same.

“I’m not a big fan of video games, and I never have been. The first time I did Max Payne, it was, like, six hours a day in a sound booth, and it was about 400 pages of script. But, I’ve never seen it, I’ve never played it, I have no desire to. I lack the proper appreciation for video games,” he said.

James also voiced Alan Wake, a crime novelist trying to solve the mystery behind his wife's disappearance, in the 2010 action game of the same name. He also worked on Alan Wake 2, which was released on October 27, 2023. His other video game credits include Area 51 (2005), Alone in the Dark (2008), and Control (2018).