Who is James Stewart? All about BBC presenter engaged to Bake Off star Ruby Bhogal 

Renowned BBC presenter James Stewart has recently gotten engaged to Bake Off star Ruby Bhogal. On January 22, 2023, Bhogal posted a picture of the ring along with fiancé James on her Instagram and captioned it,

"POV: you're prancing around New York, unaware you're about to be proposed to.⁣"

She shared the news of her engagement with her followers and added that the "romantic proposal was ruined by food poisoning" in Manhattan, New York. She also shared that James had proposed to her several weeks before, and she wanted to tell her family before making it public.

James Stewart, known for his charismatic presence on the BBC, has been a familiar face on television screens for years. He is one of the most prominent broadcasters in the science and sustainability space in the United Kingdom.

James Stewart is a radio presenter at Global

James Stewart is a television presenter at the BBC and a radio presenter at Global. After getting trained in climate science at the University of Bristol, James got a nomination for "climate creator to watch" in 2023 from Harvard University.

He is the front face of the BBC Morning Live team, BBC Sports, and Chanel 4, and was recently seen on children's television with CBBC, Blue Peter, and his show on cBeebies called Get Set Galactic. James Stewart has presented the UK's largest commercial Early Breakfast show on Heart FM for several years.

His engaging style and insightful commentary have earned him a dedicated fan base and made him a trusted figure in the broadcasting world. It has also helped in collaborating with renowned brands like O2, Arla, Yeo Valley, Bosch, The Financial Times, The Guardian Weekly, and National Geographic for their social campaigns.

2024 is an excellent year for James Stewart, as he and Ruby Bhogal have announced their engagement. Repeatedly in many pictures posted on Instagram, it can be seen how the TV presenter is smartly hiding the ring while a Bake Off finalist can be seen brushing and sleeping.

Ruby posted on Instagram,

"Have deceptively been hiding my hand in the recent the vids because it's taken me about 3 weeks to tell most of my family whilst it took James a whole 3 minutes."

While telling the fans about her food poisoning and how she is planning for the wedding, she added,

"I wish we had a romantic story to go alongside it but food poisoning managed to kick in right about 5 mins before he was about propose and I was about to have a bridesmaid moment running across the street (iykyk) so yay for love and yay for uncooked chicken in NYC. I love this life⁣ (time to start planning a big FAT Indian wedding but all I'm thinking about is the CAKE am I right?!)."

Ruby Bhogal is a 2018 finalist of the Great British Bake Off, a TV show for a talented batch of amateur bakers who face off for a 10-week competition.