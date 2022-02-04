 Who is Jarrette Jones? Meet the 'Love Is Blind' contestant with five professions

Jarrette Jones is a contestant on Season 2 of Netflix's Love is Blind. The show is set to arrive with 30 new faces looking for the love of their lives. The first episode of Season 2 releases on February 11, 2022.

All 30 contestants belong to different professions. Each of them has a different vision of love, and they are looking for partners that fit their preferences. Fans are excited to learn about each of them and are looking forward to their appearances on the show.

Who is Jarrette Jones?

Jarrette Jones is on the show to find true love. He is 32 years old and lives in Chicago. Jones works as a project manager at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. He also has experience in the insurance industry.

Apart from having a great work background, Love is Blind's contestant Jarrette is quite the hustler. He was previously a podcast host, barber, sneaker dealer, and also an investor. His Instagram bio reads:

"Always strive to be the best version of you, even when others may seem compromised! "

Moreover, on the show's official Instagram handle, he has described his relationship outlook as :

"There is no relationship without fun!"

More About 'Love is Blind'

Love is Blind Season 2 is all about finding love. There are 30 new faces and all of them are looking forward to finding their kind of relationship. Contestants will be made to interact with each other alone. However, the twist is that while they talk and learn about each other, they will be placed on either side of a wall that physically separates them.

This means that contestants will not be able to see each other and will have to decide whether they want to move ahead with the person they just talked to on the basis of personality alone.

