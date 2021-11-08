Who is Jason Miller? Internet dubs ‘Rust’ set ‘cursed’ after crew member gets bitten by spider

Rust movie crew member Jason Miller recently suffered a near-fatal spider bite less than a month after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tragically died in Alec Baldwin’s prop gun shooting incident.
The staff member was reportedly working on closing the production following the shooting incident when a venomous brown recluse spider bit him on set. According to Sky News, Miller started experiencing severe discomfort within a few days of the attack.
He was later diagnosed with sepsis and necrosis of the arm due to infection and probable dead cells. Doctors are currently treating the man, but he reportedly has an active risk of losing his arm.
Everything about Rust crew member Jason Miller
Jason Miller is a lamp operator and pipe rigger who worked as a crew member on Alec Baldwin’s Rust. Unfortunately, he recently suffered a poisonous spider bite on the set of the film.
According to a JustGiving fundraising page arranged by his family members, the technician already underwent multiple surgeries due to the condition:
“He has been hospitalized and endured multiple surgeries each day as doctors do their best to stop the infection and try to save his arm from amputation.”
It was also mentioned that Miller would take a long time to recover from his injuries, and it would be devastating if he undergoes amputation under worse circumstances:
“It will be a very long road to recovery for Jason if the medical team can save his arm. If under worse circumstances he loses his arm, this is a life-changing and devastating event for Jason and his family.”
The fundraiser was organized to arrange funds for Miller’s medical expenses, but the page has now been removed.
Twitter deems Rust movie “cursed” following Jason Miller’s spider bite incident
On October 21, the entertainment industry was left shocked after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins passed away following Alec Baldwin’s prop gun misfire incident on the set of upcoming low-budget film Rust. The shooting also left director Joel Souza injured.
It was later revealed that the prop gun was loaded with live rounds before the actor unknowingly discharged it during rehearsals. In the wake of the tragedy, several crew members opened up about the unsafe and toxic working conditions on set.
Several camera crew members resigned from the project the night before the tragic incident in an attempt to protest against the production heads.
Former lead camera assistant Lane Luper also reported two instances of “accidental discharge of firearms” and one incident of “accidental discharge of special effect explosives” during Rust rehearsals.
Following the latest incident of Jason Miller’s spider bite injury, several social media users took to Twitter to dub the set as “cursed”:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Jason Miller will completely recover from his medical condition in the days to come.
Meanwhile, production of Rust has already been halted for an indefinite amount of time due to the shooting incident. Alec Baldwin has also said the completion of the film is unlikely given the ongoing circumstances.