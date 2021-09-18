Who is Jazz Charton? All about Kieran Culkin's wife as couple welcome second child together

Actor Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton reportedly welcomed their second child in secret nearly a month ago. The latter took to Instagram to announce that their son was born on 17 August 2021:

“One month with our perfect little man 8.17.21 #gettheepidural”

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Kinsey Sioux, in 2019. In the latest photos, Jazz can be seen cradling her son. The pictures also show little Kinsey bonding with the newborn.

The latest announcement comes a few months after Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in June. That same month, Jazz dedicated a post to the Succession star on the occasion of Father’s Day and announced her second pregnancy:

“Happy Father’s Day to this one. Just when we finally felt like we’d gotten the hang of this whole parenting thing we decided to relive the whole newborn nightmare again. Here’s to the calm before the storm of being parents to two gremlins. Two is easier than one right?”

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2013. The former’s brother, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, also welcomed a baby boy earlier this year with his partner, Brenda Song.

Meet Kieran Culkin's wife, Jazz Charton

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton are proud parents to two children (Image via Instagram/jazzcharton and Getty Images)

Jazz Charton is a former fashion model. She was born on 20 May 1988 in London. She is currently 33-years-old. She grew up with her sister and was raised by her single mother Corinne Charton, a prominent figure in the British fine arts industry.

Jazz came under the spotlight after she started dating Kieran Culkin. The duo reportedly met at a bar in New York in 2012 where the former was present with a man.

During an old interview with iNews, Kieran Culkin opened up about proposing to his wife:

“I asked if he was her boyfriend and when she said no, I asked if I could be her boyfriend. We’ve been together ever since.”

The couple also had a unique wedding ceremony. The duo decided to get married in the middle of the road during a 2013 road trip in the U.S. They reportedly pulled over in Iowa and tied the knot, making the relationship official.

In 2017, Jazz took to Instagram to recall the wedding during their fourth anniversary:

“#tbt to taking time out of our road trip to get married by the side of the road in Iowa during a storm 4 years ago today. Still the best pit stop I've ever made.”

However, the couple did not initially plan on starting a family. During a 2018 interview, Kieran Culkin mentioned:

“It just seems like a lot to take on. I suppose if she gets pregnant, that would be fine, but it’s really not on our horizon.”

The pair ended up welcoming their first child in September 2019. Jazz reportedly underwent 25 hours of labor at home during the delivery. Following the birth of her daughter, Jazz wrote on Instagram:

“After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th.”

Two years after welcoming their first child together, the couple have been blessed with another child. Eight years after their marriage, Kieran Culkin and Jazz are proud parents to two children. The family of four can often be seen spending quality time together.

