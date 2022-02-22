Who is Jenna Bandy? Meet AGT Extreme contestant who was rejected by Simon Cowell

Guinness World Record holder Jenna Bandy showed up on stage in NBC’s America's Got Talent: Extreme with high hopes of breaking her own world record of 90 feet for the farthest female football throw into a target.

However, her act failed to impress the panel, and after failing for the sixth time, Simon Cowell hit his X, rejecting the social media sports content creator and squashing her hopes to make another record.

On the spinoff of the original AGT show, contestants from all over the country display mind-numbing stunts and extreme talents in the hopes of being crowned champion. The winner also takes away a $500,000 cash prize. Hosted by Terry Crews, celebrities Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana judge the contestants on the show.

All about Guinness World Record holder Jenna Bandy

Jenna Bandy, a former collegiate shooting guard for California State University Monterey Bay Otters, is a famous internet personality and a coach. Bandy became an overnight sensation when her video of throwing a football 50 yards in a perfect spiral went viral.

She started her YouTube channel named Jenna Bandy in 2019 and has since collaborated with celebrities such as RiceGum, basketball star Steph Curry, Josh Horton, Marcelas Howard, and Chris Staples, among others. Her channel has 276K subscribers as of this writing.

Her Tiktok, Facebook, and Instagram pictures are full of her media showcasing her football and basketball skills.

Born on September 29, 1992 in Thousand Oaks, California, and of German-Ashkenazic descent, Bandy and her group have so far broken six Guinness World Records.

She has been a sports enthusiast since childhood, having started playing baseball in Conejo Valley Little League when she was four years old. Bandy started playing softball and basketball from her school days.

After studying at Thousand Oaks High School, she attended California State University, Monterey Bay in 2015 where she majored in communications and media studies as well as human communications.

The five-foot-eight-inch-tall shooting guard’s coaching career began in April 2017 after she accepted the position of Varsity Girls Basketball head coach at Calabasas High School. Later that same year, Bandy created the Basketball Beauties All-League club.

Since 2013, Jenna Bandy has been providing private basketball/softball lessons in the Greater Los Angeles area. The 29-year-old also works as a Junior College Assistant Coach at Moorpark College.

The daughter of Sheryl Bandy and John Bandy, the famous basketball player has two older siblings, Gia and Jett, and a twin brother, Jace.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee