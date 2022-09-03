Who is Jenna Ushkowitz? Star behind RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race’s Milli Von Sunshine gets eliminated in Season 2 Episode 4

Glee actress Jenna Ushkowitz, who participated in RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race as Milli Von Sunshine, is the latest celebrity to be eliminated from the reality show after the lip-syncing battle.

Milli and fellow mystery star Thirsty von Trap were in the bottom two in episode 4 of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race. The pair battled it out on Kelly Clarkson's My Life Would Suck Without You, the same song that Milli performed with her Glee ensemble in 2009.

But at the end of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, RuPaul declared Thirsty the winner of the lip-syncing round, revealing Milli’s celebrity identity to the live audience. Jenna took home $5,000 for her charity, thanking RuPaul for the ultimate experience on RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

All about RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race’s Jenna Ushkowitz

Jenna Ushkowitz is a South Korean-born American actress, singer, producer, and podcast host. She is best known for Broadway musicals such as The King and I, Waitress, and as Tina Cohen-Chang on Fox's comedy-drama series, Glee.

A two-time Tony Award winner, Jenna was adopted when she was three months old and raised in East Meadow, New York, by her mother, Judi, and father, Brad. She also has an older brother, Gregg.

Jenna has been working since she was three years old. She initially began her journey by appearing in print and television advertisements.

She appeared in various commercials for Playskool's Dress Me Up Ernie Doll, Toys R Us, Burger King, Hess Toy Truck, and Jell-O, alongside comedian Bill Cosby, at the age of 3, 6, and 11.

At 3, she even appeared on Sesame Street and other kids’ television shows. While in high school, the star even appeared in numerous musicals, including the first high school production of Les Misérables, Honk!, The Baker's Wife, Into the Woods, and The Laramie Project.

In 2007, Jenna graduated from Marymount Manhattan with a Bachelor of Arts in theatre arts, with a major in performance and a minor in musical theatre.

As a singer, Jenna has also sung the National Anthem various times for different sports matches. She first sang the anthem when she was just 13 years old. She has even sung Let It Be as a duet with her co-star Kevin McHale, and Make You Feel My Love, among others.

The intense LGBT rights supporter also has left-oriented political views, and was an avid supporter of Barack Obama's campaign back in 2012.

Apart from cinema and TV, Jenna is also a businesswoman. She launched a clothing line, teaming up with Wall Flower jeans to design a back-to-school denim line.

Jenna, the author of Source, also co-hosts PodcastOne's Showmance: Recap Edition, an in-depth review of Glee, with friend Kevin McHale.

She got engaged to David Stanley in August 2020 and later married the love of her life on July 24, 2021, in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony. She walked down the aisle in a strapless gown by Netta BenShabu and Kinsley James Couture Bridal, while Stanley looked dapper in Hugo Boss tux. The couple welcomed their first born, a daughter, in June 2022.

Which celebrity will be eliminated next in episode 5 of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race? Tune in on VH1 on Friday at 8 p.m. ET to find out the answer.

