Who is Jennifer Cook from Love On The Spectrum US? Award-winning author was diagnosed with autism at age 35

Netflix is about to launch Love on The Spectrum U.S., and we can't keep calm. Love on Spectrum U.S. will premiere the docuseries on Netflix on May 18, 2022, at 03.00 am ET. Jennifer Cook is a part of the cast.

46-year-old Jennifer Cook will appear as the on-camera Autism Expert on the show. Being the author of seven books, she was diagnosed with Autism (Asperger syndrome) in 2011 when she was 35. She advocates for the rights of neurodivergent people, especially people living with autism.

She will meet some contestants on the show before their first date and advise them on the same.

Love on The Spectrum U.S. is inspired by an Australian series where people diagnosed with autism try to find the love of their life and face challenges in relationships. The show will showcase the difficulties faced by contestants with autism.

Who is Love on the Spectrum Autism Expert Jennifer Cook?

Jennifer was raised in New Jersey as a single child. She liked dancing as a child, a lifelong passion she picked at two. She joined Mensa at the tender age of seven and was a part of many high school musicals. She has won the title of 'All-State Tennis Player' twice.

Jennifer and her family currently live in North Carolina near Charlotte. She graduated from Brown University in 1997, becoming an officer at Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She was also a football cheerleader and a dancer in the University’s dance company. She was the first undergraduate to be a member of the state coalition against domestic violence.

Jennifer has herself experienced sexual violence in a previous relationship; talking about it, she said,

"My absolute promise to myself became loving the h**l out of this world! I would take what’s happened, look at it and use it."

She has also attended the Graduate School of Social Work at Colombia University and was also student at Queens University, attending the Graduate School of Education.

Autism Expert Jennifer Cook is a best-selling author who got her diagnosis after 35 in 2011. Her husband and three children were previously diagnosed with Autism. Her books often talk about people who have autism and advise them on how to live life with Autism. She has written seven books till now.

Speaking to Sanctuary about her diagnosis, Jennifer said,

"I started to study social rules… I would never have paid attention to them if I hadn’t been diagosed."

Her first book was Asperkids: An Insider’s Guide to Loving, Understanding and Teaching Children with Asperger's Syndrome, which received the 'Temple Grandin Award for Outstanding Global Contribution.

Jennifer has been named one of North Carolina’s 50 most influential women and is currently a part of the Autism Society of America’s Panel of People on the Spectrum.

In the trailer of Love on The Spectrum, Jennifer Cook can be heard saying what every member of the show wants from a relationship,

"Respect, understanding and a whole lot of love."

The four-part series will air on Netflix on May 18, 2022, at 12.00 am PT, and 3.00 am ET.

