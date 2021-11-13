Who is Jessica Marie Garcia's husband? All about her marriage to Adam Celorier

On My Block actress Jessica Marie Garcia, recently revealed to PEOPLE magazine that she is pregnant with her first child. News of her pregnancy came after the Netflix series released its last season in October.

Garcia, who portrayed the character of Jasmine Flores in the series, told PEOPLE magazine,

"I'm going to be a mommy! Feels so good to finally tell the world our beautiful little secret."

The 34-year-old actress is expecting her first child in February next year. The star was also featured in an exclusive photoshoot with the magazine in which she proudly displayed her pregnancy bump. Jessica Marie Garcia shared the snap on her Instagram with the caption,

"I still can't believe it! We are over the moon excited and so thankful to God for blessing us with this opportunity to be parents. Mommy and daddy love you soooo much and we can't wait to meet you!! Now get off mommy's bladder!"

How long has Jessica Marie Garcia been with her husband Adam Celorier?

Jessica Marie Garcia with husband Adam Celorier (Image via jess_m_garcia/Instagram)

Jessica Marie Garcia and Adam Celorier have reportedly been together since 2008. After getting together 13 years ago, the couple got engaged in January 2016 and tied the knot two years later in October 2018. Several of her On My Block co-stars attended the wedding.

Adam Celorier was born in Framingham, Massachusetts, on 13 August 1979. According to Famous Birthdays, he graduated from the New England Technical Institute for Television and Radio Production.

As per his IMDb page, Adam Celorier started his career as a props master in the art department of Barracuda in 2013. Since then, he has garnered five credits in the art department, with his last work being in 2018's Discarnate.

In his LinkedIn profile, Adam mentions that he has worked with The Body Tree, Apex, and HTC Esports. He apparently lives in Valley Village, California. His work in the art department has led to speculations that Adam and Jessica Marie Garcia met on the set of one of her projects.

