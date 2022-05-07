Who was Jewell Caples from Death Row Records? Tributes pour in as R&B singer reportedly passes away

R&B singer Jewell Caples from Death Row Records recently passed away. The news was reported by rapper Daz Dillinger on Instagram.

The singer’s cause of death has not been revealed. However, she spoke about her health issues two months ago on Instagram and stated that she was hospitalized on March 2 after doctors found 8 pounds of fluid around her heart, lungs, and legs.

She was again taken to the hospital on March 16 and was released a few days later. She wrote at the time:

"I Almost Died. Was supposed to be Airlifted to another facility. GOD reverse my symptoms extended me some GRACE! And gave me more time with my Family and Friends! Thank you JESUS for saving my life again! GOD IS REAL!"

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Jewell Caples became popular throughout the years because of her songs that received a positive response from the public. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her death.

NIC MAG @NICMAG213 Loved her on all the 2Pac songs she sung on. One of the dopest hook singers during Mid-90s Hip-Hop (Golden Era).



RIP Jewell Caples Loved her on all the 2Pac songs she sung on. One of the dopest hook singers during Mid-90s Hip-Hop (Golden Era).RIP Jewell Caples https://t.co/0v69Il9403

Royalty @RoyKable

Thk you for your contribution 2 the culture with those amazing vocals on them



Love 🏾 Jewell Caples @deathrowmusic First Lady RIP 🕊️🕯️Thk you for your contribution 2 the culture with those amazing vocals on them @drdre beats. You are one of those beautiful black soulish pioneer voices that paved the wayLove Jewell Caples @deathrowmusic First Lady RIP 🕊️🕯️Thk you for your contribution 2 the culture with those amazing vocals on them @drdre beats. You are one of those beautiful black soulish pioneer voices that paved the way ❤️Love 🙏🏾 https://t.co/r4p4q0QOPA

Ashford & Sexin' @markchappelle I'm hearing that Jewell Caples passed away today. She was signed to Death Row Records in the '90s and sang on 'The Chronic' and 'Doggystyle' plus having two songs on both the 'Above The Rim' and 'Murder Was The Case' soundtracks. #RIP I'm hearing that Jewell Caples passed away today. She was signed to Death Row Records in the '90s and sang on 'The Chronic' and 'Doggystyle' plus having two songs on both the 'Above The Rim' and 'Murder Was The Case' soundtracks. #RIP https://t.co/xCF2dOvdtq

LoVetta Jenkins @ChattyPassenger



Jewell Caples, was a singer that recorded on numerous multi-platinum R&B and Hip-Hop albums, mostly on R&B singer #Jewell has reportedly passed away at the age of 54.Jewell Caples, was a singer that recorded on numerous multi-platinum R&B and Hip-Hop albums, mostly on #DeathRowRecords . She was signed from 1992 to 1996. She was called “The First Lady of Death Row Records.” R&B singer #Jewell has reportedly passed away at the age of 54.Jewell Caples, was a singer that recorded on numerous multi-platinum R&B and Hip-Hop albums, mostly on #DeathRowRecords. She was signed from 1992 to 1996. She was called “The First Lady of Death Row Records.” https://t.co/WDtYkIJ2Ty

sukhi 786 @sukhi_786 singer-songwriter who made hits with Dr. Dre, Tha Dogg Pound, N.W.A., and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. According to collaborator and former label-mate Daz Dillinger, the former Death Row Records artist born Jewell Caples has passed away this morning (May 6 youtu.be/7O3qCsxeMsA singer-songwriter who made hits with Dr. Dre, Tha Dogg Pound, N.W.A., and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. According to collaborator and former label-mate Daz Dillinger, the former Death Row Records artist born Jewell Caples has passed away this morning (May 6 youtu.be/7O3qCsxeMsA https://t.co/3t7qoRa7iZ

Michael Namikas @Mikeaveli2682 Jewell Caples (1968-2022) was one of the most important singers in Death Row Records history. Check out this thread of some of her most noteworthy performances. I’ll start at the beginning, “I’d Rather Fuck You l” with N.W.A: music.apple.com/us/album/id-ra… Jewell Caples (1968-2022) was one of the most important singers in Death Row Records history. Check out this thread of some of her most noteworthy performances. I’ll start at the beginning, “I’d Rather Fuck You l” with N.W.A: music.apple.com/us/album/id-ra…

Aaron Paar @djdestroyer 🏼 RIP Jewell Caples RIP Jewell Caples 🙏🏼

Shanaaa 💋 @Sha_Shanaaa 🏾 Rest In Peace to Jewell Caples! Rest In Peace to Jewell Caples! 🙏🏾💐

Kim Stoddard @kimsto21 She was an amazing artist. RIP Jewell. the-sun.com/entertainment/… Omg I just heard that #Jewell has passed and I’m so sad.She was an amazing artist. RIP Jewell. Omg I just heard that #Jewell has passed and I’m so sad.😢 She was an amazing artist. RIP Jewell.❤️ the-sun.com/entertainment/…

Further details about her family, educational background, and personal life are yet to be revealed.

Everything known about Jewell Caples

Jewell Caples performed on multi-platinum R&B/hip-hop albums. She was signed to Death Row Records from 1992 to 1996.

Caples covered Shirley Brown’s song Woman to Woman. The cover reached the 72nd position on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1994. It also topped number 16 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs list.

Caples then released Love or Lust, which was featured in Bill Duke’s film, Deep Cover, and in two songs on the soundtrack of the 1994 sports film, Above the Rim.

She has been named 'The First Lady of Death Row Records.' She was also the co-author and self-publisher of a memoir authored by Felicia St. Jean titled My Blood My Sweat My Tears in 2011. The memoir encouraged rumors of Dr. Dre’s homosexuality and people involved with Tupac Shakur’s murder.

Death Row Records

Jewell Caples gained recognition after signing to Death Row Records (Image via @iamjewellcaples/Instagram)

Death Row Records is a record label that was founded by The D.O.C., Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, and Dick Griffey in 1991. The label became famous after the release of multi-platinum hip-hop albums by West Coast-based artists like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Tha Dogg Pound, and others during the 1990s.

The label made around $100 million a year at its peak. However, it saw a decline following the death of Tupac, the imprisonment of Suge Knight, and the departure of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Death Row was financially successful but was involved in some controversies that included lawsuits and violence by artists and associates.

The label was filed for bankruptcy in 2006 and was auctioned for $18 million to WIDEawake Entertainment in January 2009. However, WIDEawake’s owner also went bankrupt in 2012 and the label was sold to Entertainment One.

Snoop Dogg then bought the label from MNRK Music Group in February 2022, intending to revive it.

