Who is Joanna Calo? All about The Bear showrunner set to write Thunderbolts for Marvel 

Hulu’s epic comedy-drama series, The Bear, opened to wide positive acclaim with its season 1 in 2022 and has only added to its legacy with a hugely successful, almost mind-bending, Season 2. The most obvious face behind the successful series, in the form of Joanna Calo, also seemingly received a huge boost in her career due to the success of the series and has now been roped in for some emergency help, by none other than the MCU!

According to recent reports, Marvel has brought in Joanna Calo to polish the script for its upcoming movie Thunderbolts. Taking inspiration from DC’s Suicide Squad, Thunderbolts will see a range of major MCU villains take up the superhero mantle on a government mission and most notably stars the likes of Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan, who will reprise his fan-favorite role of The Winter Soldier in the upcoming project.

While the movie itself has been in development for more than a year, it was Lee Sung Jin, who had initially been allotted the project as the screenwriter. However, it seems as if Marvel has issues with the script he has produced, as Calo has now been brought in to give it a ‘polish.’

Bearing in mind that the decision is a major coup for Joanna Calo, we look at everything that fans may want to know, about The Bear creator.

Joanna Calo has worked in multiple superhit series

The American screenwriter, director, and showrunner has previously worked on a number of acclaimed projects. This includes the animated series BoJack Horseman, widely recognized as one of the funniest to have come out in recent years.

Joanna Calo started off her career in Hollywood as a writer and made her debut via the 2013 series Save Me. This was followed by stints as a writer in projects such as Happyland and Benched.

The latter proved to be her final credit as only a writer, as she went on to take up the mantle of an executive producer in all of the projects since. Joanna Calo has worked on projects such as Beef, Lost Ollie, Hacks, The Baby-Sitters Club, Undone, Tuca & Bertie, and Girlboss.

This is in addition to her work on the 2016-released BoJack Horseman. Hence, Thunderbolts will be Joanna Calo’s 13th Filmography credit. However, despite the obvious experience and impressive resume, there is little doubt that it was The Bear that took her career to the next level.

So much so, that she is now being viewed as a potential life-saver for Thunderbolts. This is not only true for the MCU, but also for its fans. The announcement of Joanna Calo being brought in immediately led to celebration from fans. One user even claimed that he now has a reason to at least watch the movie.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A number of other fans seemed delighted with the move, as one user claimed that it should help win over some of the fans who have been disappointed with the MCU’s recent projects. While Marvel is currently looking at the upcoming release of Deadpool & Wolverine to kickstart its recovery, fans will be content in knowing that the bosses are still working towards ensuring quality, across the board.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE