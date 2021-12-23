Who is Joe Keery's girlfriend? Maika Monroe spends time with 'Stranger Things' actor at a Lakers game

Joe Keery and his girlfriend, Maika Monroe, went for a Lakers game in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Joe wore a casual yellow hoodie, blue jeans, and white trainers for the outing, which he paired with a burgundy beanie, while Maika wore an all-black outfit paired with yellow Jordans and a Gucci bag.

Joe Keery (29) and Maika Monroe (28) watched The Phoenix Suns vs. The Lakers at Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 21.

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe at The Lakers game (Image via Shutterstock)

Who is Maika Monroe? Joe Keery's girlfriend is not only an actress but a professional kiteboarder too

Maika Monroe, formerly known as Dillon Monroe Buckley, is an American actress who has starred in movies like the horror film 'It Follows', 'Independence Day: Resurgence', and many more. A professional kiteboarder, Maika has also previously won an Empire Award nomination.

Maika, on balancing sports and a career in Hollywood, commented on ESPN that:

"It's really cool to be able to do both, I get a chance to be in this film with these amazing actors, the coolest people ever, and I try to kiteboard as much in my free time as I can."

She further added:

"I can see myself competing and then Skyping with my acting coach and then traveling to film my scenes. I want to do more competitions and more auditions."

The 'Stranger Things' actor Joe Keery and Maika worked together in 2018's film, 'After Everything', where the two stars first met.

According to a source:

"The couple began filming the comedy-drama ... in April 2017 and apparently made a connection while Monroe was playing Mia, a young woman trying to cope with her boyfriend's illness, while Keery played Chris, a friend of the couple."

The duo in April 2020 were spotted in Santa Monica enjoying the California weather along with Joe's adorable Australian Shepherd puppy, Tina, tagging along.

Although the couple kept their relationship low-key and mostly away from the public eye, in June 2020 they were seen attending a 'Black Lives Matter' protest together in Los Angeles.

According to Just Jarred:

"Keery has been vocal on his social media page about supporting the Black communities as they fight racial injustice."

Joe Keery also posted about the BLM movement on Twitter in May 2020, writing:

"This Doesn't Go Away Once the Topic Isn't 'Trending'."

Also Read Article Continues below

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe have been dating for three years now.

Edited by R. Elahi