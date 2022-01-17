Who is Joe Mazza from HGTV’s ‘Home Inspector Joe’?

Joseph "Joe" Mazza is the host of his debut TV show, Home Inspector Joe. All set to premiere on HGTV, the renovation series is about protecting home buyers from making risky purchases.

Mazza is a licensed home inspector who will share his expertise and help point out all the red flags for buyers.

Prior to the show, he worked in construction and built safe homes for people for over 20 years. In 2015, he shifted his career focus to be a home inspector who is licensed in New York and Connecticut.

His job is to check for loopholes once a buyer purchases a house. He goes for a home inspection where Mazza looks into issues like structural damage, water leakage, mold problems electrical issues, etc. He will be seen doing the same in his new HGTV show.

Joe Mazza’s net worth, family and more

With over 25 years of experience in the renovation/ real estate industry, Mazza has built quite a fortune for himself. His estimated net worth ranges between $3-$5 million, which will see a hike due to his new TV show.

As for his personal life, Mazza has been married for over 13 years to Sonia and shares a daughter named Gia Lucia Mazza. His Instagram posts indicate that he is pretty close to his family, especially with his daughter.

Mazza’s father is John Mazza, while his mother’s name is unknown. The home inspector also has a brother, Brian Mazza, who is married to CNN Entertainment reporter Chloe Melas Mazza.

Mazza and his family are based in Westchester County on the White Plains. Speaking about his daughter’s excitement regarding Home Inspector Joe, the host said:

“She jumped in my lap and was just hugging me and holding me and saying ‘Daddy’s on TV’.”

All about ‘Home Inspector Joe’ premiere

With Mazza as the host, Home Inspector Joe will also feature interior designer Noel Gatts, who will help in renovating the properties.

The official synopsis reads:

“With a construction background and a sixth sense for safety, Home Inspector Joe Mazza isn't letting anybody move into a risky property. Along with designer Noel Gatts, Joe helps families find and renovate their perfect — and perfectly safe — new home.”

The renovation show is all set to premiere Wednesday, January 19 at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on HGTV.

The first episode is titled “This Mold House,” in which a family will seek Mazza and Gatts’ help for their newly purchased house.

Similar to the new HGTV show, the network offers more content options such as Flipping Showdown, Married to Real Estate and Call the Closer.

