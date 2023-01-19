Who is Joe Trohman? Netizens extend support as Fall Out Boy guitarist steps away from band to focus on mental health

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, American punk-rock band Fall Out Boy announced that lead guitarist Joe Trohman will be taking a break to focus on his mental health.

The news was shared on the band's official Twitter account, @falloutboy, on behalf of Joe. In the statement, the musician announced:

"My mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work."

The guitarist stated that he would return but needed time to recover. He concluded the message by thanking his bandmates and family.

In addition to being the guitarist, Joe Trohman provided backing vocals for the punk-rock band.

Trohman also formed the heavy metal band The Damned Things along with Fall Out Boy drummer Andy Hurley in 2010.

"Can't wait to rock with u in the future when you return": Fans wish a speedy recovery to Joe Trohman

Fans of Joe and Fall Out Boy quickly took to Twitter to extend their support for the guitarist. Several users commented that they were proud that he was taking the necessary steps to get better. They added that they were glad that he was putting himself first.

Some users also stated that they would miss him during tours but would patiently wait for his return.

kam 🍁|| @itskamchill @falloutboy Joe!!!! Thank u for being honest with us!! I’m sorry to hear ur mental isn’t the best but so proud that you’re taking the steps you need to get it better. Cant wait to rock out with u in the future when you return 🖤🖤🖤🖤 @falloutboy Joe!!!! Thank u for being honest with us!! I’m sorry to hear ur mental isn’t the best but so proud that you’re taking the steps you need to get it better. Cant wait to rock out with u in the future when you return 🖤🖤🖤🖤

fall out mews @badmews @falloutboy Hope to still see him around this era but I'd definitely rather Joe take however long he needs to recover so this world doesn't lose him completely. Wonderful time to be alive and see people taking care of themselves when they need to. I hope I can follow in his example with this @falloutboy Hope to still see him around this era but I'd definitely rather Joe take however long he needs to recover so this world doesn't lose him completely. Wonderful time to be alive and see people taking care of themselves when they need to. I hope I can follow in his example with this

rae 👻 @wldflwr_rae @falloutboy Sending love and light @trohman recovery and rest is important. Come back when you’re feeling better and not a second sooner 🖤 @falloutboy Sending love and light @trohman recovery and rest is important. Come back when you’re feeling better and not a second sooner 🖤

coffee | hates january @cbscoffeepot @falloutboy much love to joe, he quite literally changed my life and is a huge inspiration to me. proud of him for taking time to step away and take care of himself. sending good thoughts <3 @falloutboy much love to joe, he quite literally changed my life and is a huge inspiration to me. proud of him for taking time to step away and take care of himself. sending good thoughts <3

Michael Hauff @TheFFRealist

Mental health is key and we’ll be here waiting for you 🤘🏼 @falloutboy Good to focus on you @trohman 🧘🏻‍♂️Mental health is key and we’ll be here waiting for you 🤘🏼 @falloutboy Good to focus on you @trohman 🧘🏻‍♂️ Mental health is key and we’ll be here waiting for you 🤘🏼

nadine @britellfilms @falloutboy sending so much love your way! glad to see you putting yourself & your health first. please take all the time you need. wishing you the best & can’t wait to see all the hard work you’ve put into the new album @falloutboy sending so much love your way! glad to see you putting yourself & your health first. please take all the time you need. wishing you the best & can’t wait to see all the hard work you’ve put into the new album 💞💞

Brittany ⁷ @rave_usa @falloutboy We’ll be here when you return Joe! Please take all the time you need and know we love you @falloutboy We’ll be here when you return Joe! Please take all the time you need and know we love you

♀ @undercutjosh love you @falloutboy you have been a great influence in my life, please take your timelove you @falloutboy you have been a great influence in my life, please take your time 💛 love you

syd @dxnghxon @falloutboy Really an inspiration! Please take care and we’ll be waiting on the other side (hehe) for you Joe ! Rest up @falloutboy Really an inspiration! Please take care and we’ll be waiting on the other side (hehe) for you Joe ! Rest up

willa 🌙 @wcmedals @falloutboy take your time!! and take care of your health!! I understand very well how hard life can be when your mental health isnt doing the best. we’ll be here whenever you come back. @falloutboy take your time!! and take care of your health!! I understand very well how hard life can be when your mental health isnt doing the best. we’ll be here whenever you come back. 💕

Joe Trohman has toured once with band Arma Angelus, which was led by Fall Out Boy bandmate Pete Wentz

Born in Florida in 1984, Joseph Mark Trohman or Joe Trohman was raised in Ohio before his family moved to Chicago. The self-taught guitarist's first musical stint was with the Chicago hardcore band, Voices Still Heard.

Joe attended New Trier High School in Winnetka, Illinois, along with Pete Wentz, with whom he shared a close bond. In 2001, the pair started a punk-rock side project with the intent to be "easy and escapist." This project eventually became Fall Out Boy.

Coincidentally, all four members of the band have been associated with Arma Angelus.

Joe Trohman (Image via Getty Images)

In November 2009, Fall Out Boy announced their hiatus, which led to the formation of The Damned Things, which released their debut album Ironiclast in 2010. The band eventually regrouped in 2013.

Joe is an avid guitar collector and has designed his signature guitar, the Joe Trohman Telecaster, which was made by Squier Guitars by Fender.

The multifaceted musician has been vocal about his mental health struggles specifically related to depression, OCD, and imposter syndrome. In March 2021, Joe announced his podcast, I Hate Myself, which focused on such struggles in partnership with Heavy Metal Magazine and Seth Green.

Joe released his memoir, titled None of this Rocks, in 2022.

Fall Out Boy recently announced their eighth studio album, So Much (For) Stardust, with the release of its first single, Love From The Other Side. This makes it five years since they last released an album and three since any single came out.

The album is set for a March 24, 2023 launch.

Poll : 0 votes